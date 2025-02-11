Artisan Partners Asset Management Reports Preliminary Assets Under Management of $168.4 Billion as of January 31, 2025

Artisan Partners reported preliminary assets under management of $168.4 billion as of January 31, 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. announced that as of January 31, 2025, it had preliminary assets under management (AUM) totaling $168.4 billion. Of this amount, Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds contributed $80.8 billion, while separate accounts and other AUM accounted for $87.6 billion. The report detailed AUM by strategy, highlighting significant contributions from various investment teams including the Global Opportunities, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth, and International Value teams. Artisan Partners, founded in 1994, is a global investment management firm known for its diverse range of high value-added strategies and experienced investment professionals.
Potential Positives
- Artisan Partners reported a strong preliminary assets under management (AUM) figure of $168.4 billion as of January 31, 2025, indicating significant growth and stability in its investment management business.
- A substantial portion of the AUM is attributed to Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds, which totaled $80.8 billion, showcasing the firm's successful fund management capabilities.
- The report highlights a diverse range of investment strategies, with significant assets allocated to both growth and value strategies, reflecting the firm's comprehensive approach to meet various investor needs.
- The presence of high-value investment strategies across different asset classes illustrates Artisan Partners' commitment to delivering tailored solutions to sophisticated clients globally.
Potential Negatives
- Preliminary assets under management (AUM) reflect a lack of significant growth compared to previous periods, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the firm's performance and competitiveness in the market.
- The reliance on separate accounts and other AUM, which make up a substantial portion of total AUM, may indicate a potential risk in client retention and satisfaction, as these assets can be more volatile and sensitive to changes in client relationships.
- The breakdown of AUM by strategy reveals a heavy concentration in specific areas, such as International Value and Global Value, which could suggest limited diversification and potential vulnerabilities if those strategies underperform in changing market conditions.
FAQ
What are Artisan Partners' total assets under management as of January 31, 2025?
Artisan Partners reported a total of $168.4 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of January 31, 2025.
How much AUM do Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds account for?
Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds account for $80.8 billion of the total firm AUM.
What investment strategies does Artisan Partners offer?
Artisan Partners offers a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes managed by autonomous investment teams.
What is included in the separate accounts and other AUM?
Separate accounts and other AUM include assets managed in traditional separate accounts and Artisan-branded collective investment trusts.
How can I contact Artisan Partners for investor relations inquiries?
You can reach Artisan Partners' investor relations by calling 866.632.1770 or emailing ir@artisanpartners.com.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$APAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 475,184 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,584,970
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 365,434 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,830,600
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 224,455 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,662,787
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 202,302 shares (+66.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,709,101
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 174,881 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,575,844
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 136,654 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,919,851
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC removed 133,062 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,764,245
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
