Artisan Partners Asset Management Reports Preliminary Assets Under Management of $168.4 Billion as of January 31, 2025

Artisan Partners reported preliminary assets under management of $168.4 billion as of January 31, 2025.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. announced that as of January 31, 2025, it had preliminary assets under management (AUM) totaling $168.4 billion. Of this amount, Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds contributed $80.8 billion, while separate accounts and other AUM accounted for $87.6 billion. The report detailed AUM by strategy, highlighting significant contributions from various investment teams including the Global Opportunities, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth, and International Value teams. Artisan Partners, founded in 1994, is a global investment management firm known for its diverse range of high value-added strategies and experienced investment professionals.

Potential Positives

Artisan Partners reported a strong preliminary assets under management (AUM) figure of $168.4 billion as of January 31, 2025, indicating significant growth and stability in its investment management business.

A substantial portion of the AUM is attributed to Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds, which totaled $80.8 billion, showcasing the firm's successful fund management capabilities.

The report highlights a diverse range of investment strategies, with significant assets allocated to both growth and value strategies, reflecting the firm's comprehensive approach to meet various investor needs.

The presence of high-value investment strategies across different asset classes illustrates Artisan Partners' commitment to delivering tailored solutions to sophisticated clients globally.

Potential Negatives

Preliminary assets under management (AUM) reflect a lack of significant growth compared to previous periods, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the firm's performance and competitiveness in the market.

The reliance on separate accounts and other AUM, which make up a substantial portion of total AUM, may indicate a potential risk in client retention and satisfaction, as these assets can be more volatile and sensitive to changes in client relationships.

The breakdown of AUM by strategy reveals a heavy concentration in specific areas, such as International Value and Global Value, which could suggest limited diversification and potential vulnerabilities if those strategies underperform in changing market conditions.

FAQ

What are Artisan Partners' total assets under management as of January 31, 2025?

Artisan Partners reported a total of $168.4 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of January 31, 2025.

How much AUM do Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds account for?

Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds account for $80.8 billion of the total firm AUM.

What investment strategies does Artisan Partners offer?

Artisan Partners offers a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes managed by autonomous investment teams.

What is included in the separate accounts and other AUM?

Separate accounts and other AUM include assets managed in traditional separate accounts and Artisan-branded collective investment trusts.

How can I contact Artisan Partners for investor relations inquiries?

You can reach Artisan Partners' investor relations by calling 866.632.1770 or emailing ir@artisanpartners.com.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2025 totaled $168.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM



accounted for $87.6 billion.









PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY



As of January 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)



















Growth Team



















Global Opportunities





$ 21,585













Global Discovery









1,951













U.S. Mid-Cap Growth









13,691













U.S. Small-Cap Growth









3,233















Global Equity Team



















Global Equity









361













Non-U.S. Growth









13,037













China Post-Venture









177















U.S. Value Team



















Value Equity









5,077













U.S. Mid-Cap Value









2,703













Value Income









16















International Value Team



















International Value









45,484













International Explorer









436















Global Value Team



















Global Value









30,291













Select Equity









335















Sustainable Emerging Markets Team



















Sustainable Emerging Markets









1,600















Credit Team



















High Income









11,806













Credit Opportunities









280













Floating Rate









77















Developing World Team



















Developing World









4,292















Antero Peak Group



















Antero Peak









2,086













Antero Peak Hedge









250















International Small-Mid Team



















Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth









6,602















EMsights Capital Group



















Global Unconstrained









745













Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities









1,017













Emerging Markets Local Opportunities









1,223





























Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")





$ 168,355















Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.







AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $104.6 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).





ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS





Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.





Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com





Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.



