Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 23x, you may consider Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) as an attractive investment with its 15.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Artisan Partners Asset Management as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Artisan Partners Asset Management?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Artisan Partners Asset Management would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 29%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 353% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 27% as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 20% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Artisan Partners Asset Management's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Artisan Partners Asset Management's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Artisan Partners Asset Management currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

