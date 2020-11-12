Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.43, the dividend yield is 7.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APAM was $45.43, representing a -4.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.68 and a 156.81% increase over the 52 week low of $17.69.

APAM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). APAM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports APAM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 19.35%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APAM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to APAM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APAM as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 17.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of APAM at 2.11%.

