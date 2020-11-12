Dividends
APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.43, the dividend yield is 7.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APAM was $45.43, representing a -4.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.68 and a 156.81% increase over the 52 week low of $17.69.

APAM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). APAM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports APAM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 19.35%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APAM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APAM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have APAM as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)
  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 17.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of APAM at 2.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APAM

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular