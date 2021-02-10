Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 54.22% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of APAM was $54.1, representing a -2.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.25 and a 205.82% increase over the 52 week low of $17.69.

APAM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). APAM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.33. Zacks Investment Research reports APAM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.84%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APAM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.