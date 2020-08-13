Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.84% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.97, the dividend yield is 6.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APAM was $38.97, representing a -2.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.87 and a 120.29% increase over the 52 week low of $17.69.

APAM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). APAM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports APAM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.99%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APAM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APAM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APAM as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 49.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of APAM at 2.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.