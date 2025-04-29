Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports Quarterly Results and Declares Dividend

Artisan Partners reported Q1 2025 results and declared a quarterly dividend, with a conference call scheduled for April 30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, along with a declared quarterly dividend. These results can be reviewed in detail on the company’s website. A conference call to discuss these earnings will take place on April 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, featuring CEO Eric Colson, President Jason Gottlieb, and CFO C.J. Daley. Supplemental materials for the call will also be available online. Participants can join the call via webcast or by phone, and a replay will be accessible until May 7, 2025. Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm, known for its high-value investment strategies and commitment to experienced investment professionals since 1994.

Potential Positives

The company reported its financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The declaration of a quarterly dividend signifies financial health and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The upcoming conference call demonstrates proactive communication with investors and provides an opportunity for direct engagement regarding financial performance.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What were Artisan Partners' earnings for the March 2025 quarter?

Artisan Partners reported its earnings results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which are available on their website.

When is the conference call about Artisan Partners' quarterly results?

The conference call will take place on April 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call for Artisan Partners?

You can access the conference call by calling 877.328.5507 or via the company's website for a webcast.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available until May 7, 2025, by dialing 877.344.7529.

What investment strategies does Artisan Partners offer?

Artisan Partners offers a broad range of high value-added investment strategies across multiple asset classes for sophisticated clients.

$APAM Insider Trading Activity

$APAM insiders have traded $APAM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY K RAMIREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 5,905 shares for an estimated $254,845

$APAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MILWAUKEE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) (the “Company” or “Artisan Partners”) today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and declared a quarterly dividend. The full March 2025 quarter earnings release and investor presentation can be viewed at



www.apam.com



.





Conference Call





The Company will host a conference call on April 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Hosting the call will be Eric Colson, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Gottlieb, President, and C.J. Daley, Chief Financial Officer. Supplemental materials that will be reviewed during the call are available on the Company's website at www.apam.com. The call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Company's website. Listeners may also access the call by dialing 877.328.5507 or 412.317.5423 for international callers; the conference ID is 10197435. A replay of the call will be available until May 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), by dialing 877.344.7529 or 412.317.0088 for international callers; the replay conference ID is 4894472. An audio recording will also be available on the Company's website.





About Artisan Partners





Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.





Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.





Investor Relations Inquiries





866.632.1770





ir@artisanpartners.com



