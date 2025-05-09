Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports Preliminary Assets Under Management of $164.4 Billion as of April 30, 2025

Artisan Partners reported $164.4 billion in preliminary assets under management as of April 30, 2025.
On May 9, 2025, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of April 30, 2025, totaling $164.4 billion. This total includes $80.2 billion from Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds, while separate accounts and other managed assets accounted for $84.2 billion. The report details AUM categorized by strategy, highlighting significant contributions from various teams including the Global Equity Team and the U.S. Value Team, among others. Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm focused on delivering high-value investment strategies through skilled investment professionals, managing a diverse range of assets aimed at satisfying a wide array of client needs.
Potential Positives
- Artisan Partners reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $164.4 billion as of April 30, 2025, indicating strong financial performance and growth.
- The firm’s AUM is supported by a diverse range of investment strategies, with Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounting for a significant portion of the total AUM ($80.2 billion).
- The company demonstrates a commitment to attracting experienced investment professionals, reinforcing its reputational strength in investment management.
Potential Negatives
- Preliminary assets under management (AUM) report may indicate a stagnation or decline in asset growth, as the data covers only up to April 30, 2025.
- The mention that the China Post-Venture strategy is currently being wound down could signal potential risks associated with the firm's investment strategies or geopolitical factors affecting performance.
- The significant proportion of AUM attributed to separate accounts and other vehicles may suggest that the firm's proprietary funds are not attracting as much investor interest, potentially raising concerns about competitiveness.
FAQ
What are Artisan Partners' total assets under management as of April 30, 2025?
As of April 30, 2025, Artisan Partners reported total assets under management of $164.4 billion.
How are Artisan Partners' assets under management divided by strategy?
Artisan Partners' AUM is divided into categories such as Growth, Global Equity, U.S. Value, and International Value.
What types of investment strategies does Artisan Partners offer?
Artisan Partners offers a variety of high value-added investment strategies across multiple asset classes for sophisticated clients.
What proportion of Artisan Partners' AUM is from separate accounts and other sources?
Separate accounts and other AUM accounted for $84.2 billion of Artisan Partners' total AUM as of April 30, 2025.
How does Artisan Partners support its investment strategies?
Artisan Partners attracts experienced investment professionals to manage client assets through autonomous investment teams for diverse strategies.
$APAM Insider Trading Activity
$APAM insiders have traded $APAM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY K RAMIREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 5,905 shares for an estimated $254,845
$APAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 497,356 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,446,619
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 431,958 shares (-23.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,595,791
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 381,210 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,905,311
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 253,438 shares (+67047.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,909,425
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 249,569 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,758,147
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 248,385 shares (-2.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,711,853
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 224,455 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,662,787
Full Release
MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2025 totaled $164.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM
1
accounted for $84.2 billion.
PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY
2
As of April 30, 2025 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities
$ 18,847
Global Discovery
1,747
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
10,196
U.S. Small-Cap Growth
2,688
Franchise
735
Global Equity Team
Global Equity
347
Non-U.S. Growth
13,559
China Post-Venture
3
113
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity
4,784
U.S. Mid-Cap Value
2,454
Value Income
16
International Value Group
International Value
47,949
International Explorer
693
Global Special Situations
11
Global Value Team
Global Value
30,526
Select Equity
316
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets
1,670
Credit Team
High Income
11,884
Credit Opportunities
306
Floating Rate
83
Developing World Team
Developing World
4,367
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak
1,927
Antero Peak Hedge
231
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
5,464
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained
894
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities
1,036
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities
1,591
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
$ 164,434
1
Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2
AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $113.3 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3
The China Post-Venture strategy is currently in the process of being wound down.
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.