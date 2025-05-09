Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports Preliminary Assets Under Management of $164.4 Billion as of April 30, 2025

Artisan Partners reported $164.4 billion in preliminary assets under management as of April 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

On May 9, 2025, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of April 30, 2025, totaling $164.4 billion. This total includes $80.2 billion from Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds, while separate accounts and other managed assets accounted for $84.2 billion. The report details AUM categorized by strategy, highlighting significant contributions from various teams including the Global Equity Team and the U.S. Value Team, among others. Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm focused on delivering high-value investment strategies through skilled investment professionals, managing a diverse range of assets aimed at satisfying a wide array of client needs.

Potential Positives

Artisan Partners reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $164.4 billion as of April 30, 2025, indicating strong financial performance and growth.

The firm’s AUM is supported by a diverse range of investment strategies, with Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounting for a significant portion of the total AUM ($80.2 billion).

The company demonstrates a commitment to attracting experienced investment professionals, reinforcing its reputational strength in investment management.

Potential Negatives

Preliminary assets under management (AUM) report may indicate a stagnation or decline in asset growth, as the data covers only up to April 30, 2025.

The mention that the China Post-Venture strategy is currently being wound down could signal potential risks associated with the firm's investment strategies or geopolitical factors affecting performance.

The significant proportion of AUM attributed to separate accounts and other vehicles may suggest that the firm's proprietary funds are not attracting as much investor interest, potentially raising concerns about competitiveness.

FAQ

What are Artisan Partners' total assets under management as of April 30, 2025?

As of April 30, 2025, Artisan Partners reported total assets under management of $164.4 billion.

How are Artisan Partners' assets under management divided by strategy?

Artisan Partners' AUM is divided into categories such as Growth, Global Equity, U.S. Value, and International Value.

What types of investment strategies does Artisan Partners offer?

Artisan Partners offers a variety of high value-added investment strategies across multiple asset classes for sophisticated clients.

What proportion of Artisan Partners' AUM is from separate accounts and other sources?

Separate accounts and other AUM accounted for $84.2 billion of Artisan Partners' total AUM as of April 30, 2025.

How does Artisan Partners support its investment strategies?

Artisan Partners attracts experienced investment professionals to manage client assets through autonomous investment teams for diverse strategies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APAM Insider Trading Activity

$APAM insiders have traded $APAM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY K RAMIREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 5,905 shares for an estimated $254,845

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2025 totaled $164.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM



1



accounted for $84.2 billion.









PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY



2



































As of April 30, 2025 - ($ Millions)



















Growth Team



















Global Opportunities





$ 18,847













Global Discovery





1,747













U.S. Mid-Cap Growth





10,196













U.S. Small-Cap Growth





2,688













Franchise





735















Global Equity Team



















Global Equity





347













Non-U.S. Growth





13,559













China Post-Venture



3







113















U.S. Value Team



















Value Equity





4,784













U.S. Mid-Cap Value





2,454













Value Income





16















International Value Group



















International Value





47,949













International Explorer





693













Global Special Situations





11















Global Value Team



















Global Value





30,526













Select Equity





316















Sustainable Emerging Markets Team



















Sustainable Emerging Markets





1,670















Credit Team



















High Income





11,884













Credit Opportunities





306













Floating Rate





83















Developing World Team



















Developing World





4,367















Antero Peak Group



















Antero Peak





1,927













Antero Peak Hedge





231















International Small-Mid Team



















Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth





5,464















EMsights Capital Group



















Global Unconstrained





894













Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities





1,036













Emerging Markets Local Opportunities





1,591





























Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")





$ 164,434















1



Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.







2



AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $113.3 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).







3



The China Post-Venture strategy is currently in the process of being wound down.





ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS





Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.





Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com





Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.