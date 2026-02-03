Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $94.80 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $69.70 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102.20 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $335.50 million from $297.00 million last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

