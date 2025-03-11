Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports $167.7 Billion Assets Under Management for February 2025

Artisan Partners reports $167.7 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2025, across multiple investment strategies.
Quiver AI Summary
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. announced that its preliminary assets under management (AUM) reached $167.7 billion as of February 28, 2025. This total includes $81.3 billion from Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds and $86.4 billion from separate accounts and other managed assets. The report breaks down AUM by various investment strategies, including significant contributions from the Growth Team, Global Equity Team, and International Value Team, among others. Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that has been providing diverse investment strategies since 1994, focusing on utilizing experienced investment professionals to manage client assets.
Potential Positives
- Artisan Partners reported a preliminary assets under management (AUM) total of $167.7 billion as of February 28, 2025, indicating strong financial performance and growth in client assets.
- The firm efficiently manages a diversified portfolio with significant contributions from both Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds, highlighting its capability across various investment strategies.
- The detailed breakdown of AUM by strategy demonstrates the firm's expertise and specialization in multiple asset classes, which may attract a wider client base seeking tailored investment solutions.
Potential Negatives
- The reported assets under management of $167.7 billion may indicate a plateau in growth, suggesting potential stagnation in attracting new investments.
- There is a lack of comparative performance data for previous months or years, which could raise concerns about the company's growth trajectory and competitiveness.
- The composition of AUM shows a heavy reliance on separate accounts and other AUM, which could indicate weakness in the firm's own funds and strategies.
FAQ
What are Artisan Partners' assets under management as of February 2025?
Artisan Partners reported preliminary assets under management of $167.7 billion as of February 28, 2025.
How much AUM do Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds represent?
Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.3 billion of the total firm AUM.
What strategies does Artisan Partners offer for investment?
Artisan Partners offers a range of strategies, including growth, value, international, and sustainable emerging markets, among others.
How do separate accounts impact Artisan Partners' AUM?
Separate accounts and other AUM contribute $86.4 billion to Artisan Partners' total assets under management.
What type of clients does Artisan Partners serve?
Artisan Partners serves sophisticated clients globally, providing high value-added investment strategies across multiple asset classes.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$APAM Insider Trading Activity
$APAM insiders have traded $APAM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY K RAMIREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 5,905 shares for an estimated $254,845
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$APAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 431,958 shares (-23.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,595,791
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 224,455 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,662,787
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 217,552 shares (+98.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,365,613
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 202,302 shares (+66.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,709,101
- UBS GROUP AG added 150,514 shares (+129.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,479,627
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 145,932 shares (+3041.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,282,372
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 137,442 shares (-2.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,916,878
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2025 Assets Under Management
Milwaukee, WI - March 11, 2025 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2025 totaled $167.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM
1
accounted for $86.4 billion.
PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY
2
As of February 28, 2025 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities
$ 20,708
Global Discovery
1,885
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
12,712
U.S. Small-Cap Growth
2,978
Global Equity Team
Global Equity
367
Non-U.S. Growth
13,417
China Post-Venture
179
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity
5,118
U.S. Mid-Cap Value
2,690
Value Income
17
International Value Team
International Value
46,553
International Explorer
588
Global Value Team
Global Value
30,646
Select Equity
331
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets
1,575
Credit Team
High Income
11,968
Credit Opportunities
312
Floating Rate
87
Developing World Team
Developing World
4,356
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak
2,002
Antero Peak Hedge
239
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
5,868
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained
817
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities
1,044
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities
1,241
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
$ 167,698
1
Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2
AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $109.0 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.