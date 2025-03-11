Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports $167.7 Billion Assets Under Management for February 2025

Artisan Partners reports $167.7 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2025, across multiple investment strategies.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. announced that its preliminary assets under management (AUM) reached $167.7 billion as of February 28, 2025. This total includes $81.3 billion from Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds and $86.4 billion from separate accounts and other managed assets. The report breaks down AUM by various investment strategies, including significant contributions from the Growth Team, Global Equity Team, and International Value Team, among others. Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that has been providing diverse investment strategies since 1994, focusing on utilizing experienced investment professionals to manage client assets.

Potential Positives

Artisan Partners reported a preliminary assets under management (AUM) total of $167.7 billion as of February 28, 2025, indicating strong financial performance and growth in client assets.

The firm efficiently manages a diversified portfolio with significant contributions from both Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds, highlighting its capability across various investment strategies.

The detailed breakdown of AUM by strategy demonstrates the firm's expertise and specialization in multiple asset classes, which may attract a wider client base seeking tailored investment solutions.

Potential Negatives

The reported assets under management of $167.7 billion may indicate a plateau in growth, suggesting potential stagnation in attracting new investments.

There is a lack of comparative performance data for previous months or years, which could raise concerns about the company's growth trajectory and competitiveness.

The composition of AUM shows a heavy reliance on separate accounts and other AUM, which could indicate weakness in the firm's own funds and strategies.

FAQ

What are Artisan Partners' assets under management as of February 2025?

Artisan Partners reported preliminary assets under management of $167.7 billion as of February 28, 2025.

How much AUM do Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds represent?

Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.3 billion of the total firm AUM.

What strategies does Artisan Partners offer for investment?

Artisan Partners offers a range of strategies, including growth, value, international, and sustainable emerging markets, among others.

How do separate accounts impact Artisan Partners' AUM?

Separate accounts and other AUM contribute $86.4 billion to Artisan Partners' total assets under management.

What type of clients does Artisan Partners serve?

Artisan Partners serves sophisticated clients globally, providing high value-added investment strategies across multiple asset classes.

MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2025 Assets Under Management





Milwaukee, WI - March 11, 2025 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2025 totaled $167.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM



accounted for $86.4 billion.









PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY



As of February 28, 2025 - ($ Millions)



















Growth Team



















Global Opportunities





$ 20,708













Global Discovery





1,885













U.S. Mid-Cap Growth





12,712













U.S. Small-Cap Growth





2,978















Global Equity Team



















Global Equity





367













Non-U.S. Growth





13,417













China Post-Venture





179















U.S. Value Team



















Value Equity





5,118













U.S. Mid-Cap Value





2,690













Value Income





17















International Value Team



















International Value





46,553













International Explorer





588















Global Value Team



















Global Value





30,646













Select Equity





331















Sustainable Emerging Markets Team



















Sustainable Emerging Markets





1,575















Credit Team



















High Income





11,968













Credit Opportunities





312













Floating Rate





87















Developing World Team



















Developing World





4,356















Antero Peak Group



















Antero Peak





2,002













Antero Peak Hedge





239















International Small-Mid Team



















Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth





5,868















EMsights Capital Group



















Global Unconstrained





817













Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities





1,044













Emerging Markets Local Opportunities





1,241





























Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")





$ 167,698































Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.







AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $109.0 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).





ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS





Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.





Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com





Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.



