Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on April 29

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and information about its quarterly dividend on April 29, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A conference call led by CEO Eric Colson, President Jason Gottlieb, and CFO C.J. Daley will follow on April 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, with a live webcast available on the company’s investor relations website. Participants can join the call using provided dial-in numbers, and an audio replay will be accessible after the call until May 7, 2025. Artisan Partners, a global investment management firm founded in 1994, specializes in a variety of investment strategies across multiple asset classes.

Artisan Partners Asset Management will report its first quarter 2025 financial results, showcasing its commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The upcoming conference call with key executives provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights directly from the leadership team regarding company performance and strategy.

The availability of an audio replay for the conference call ensures that interested parties can access the information at their convenience, promoting greater transparency.

None

FAQ

When will Artisan Partners announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Artisan Partners will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET.

Who will host the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Eric Colson, President Jason Gottlieb, and CFO C.J. Daley.

What date is the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call discussing the financial results is scheduled for April 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

How can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com.

How long will the audio replay of the conference call be available?

The audio replay will be available until May 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

$APAM Insider Trading Activity

$APAM insiders have traded $APAM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY K RAMIREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 5,905 shares for an estimated $254,845

$APAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MILWAUKEE, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on April 29, 2025 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer Eric Colson, President Jason Gottlieb and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on April 30, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:









United States/Toll Free:





1-877-328-5507









International:





1-412-317-5423









Conference ID:





10197435













An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until May 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:









United States/Toll Free:





1-877-344-7529









International:





1-412-317-0088









Replay Conference ID:





4894472













An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com within 24 hours after the end of the conference.







About Artisan Partners







Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.







Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.







Investor Relations Inquiries





866.632.1770







ir@artisanpartners.com





