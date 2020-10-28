Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE: APAM)

Q3 2020 Earnings Call

, 1:00 p.m. ET

Makela Taphorn -- Director, Investor Relations

Thank you. Welcome to the Artisan Partners Asset Management Business Update and Earnings Call. Today's call will include remarks from Eric Colson, Chairman and CEO; and C.J. Daley, CFO. Our latest results and investor presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Following these remarks, we will open the line for questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that comments made on today's call, including responses to your questions, may deal with forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These are presented in the earnings release and detailed in our filings with the SEC. We are not required to update or revise any of these statements following the call. In addition, some of our remarks made today will include references to non-GAAP financial measures. You can find reconciliations of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in the earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Eric Colson.

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Makela, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call or reading the transcript. Today Artisan Partners is managing more assets for more clients across more autonomous investment teams and strategies than ever before. We are compounding wealth for clients. We are creating new growth opportunities for internal and external talent and we are generating results for shareholders. In the third quarter, we earned more revenue than ever before in our history and we recently declared our highest quarterly dividend ever at $0.83 per share.

These outcomes result from investments we have made in the firm over long periods of time. Identifying, recruiting and retaining great investment talent, investing in new people and reinvesting in our existing franchises, launching high value-added investment strategies that fit with long-term asset allocation trends, building our flexible and resilient operating platform and developing our high quality leverage distribution model and team. In today's highly uncertain and rapidly changing environment, we are operating well. We are getting the day-to-day job done, at the same time, we are making forward progress with business initiatives that we expect to yield further long-term sustainable growth.

Turning to Slide 2. As previously announced in the third quarter, two experienced portfolio managers Beini Zhou and Anand Vasagiri rejoined Artisan International Value team and launched the Artisan International Small Cap Value strategy. Earlier in their careers, Beini and Anand worked as analysts under David Samra, the Founder and Leader of our International Value franchise. Beini and Anand are well-versed in the team's value investing philosophy and process.

The new strategy is a natural extension for David and the International Value franchise, providing the group an opportunity to exploit an inefficient part of the market and further develop the franchise's expertise and business. Also, Tiffany Hsiao and Yuanyuan Ji joined the Artisan Global Equity team. They are currently working with Tiffany and Yuanyuan to build and resource their team and design and launch a strategy to invest in post-venture firms in Greater China.

We expect this strategy will include both public and private investments, providing investors with differentiated access to the Chinese growth story. The strategy should also fit with long-term demand from sophisticated clients who are increasing allocations to China to capture growth and catch up with China's status as the world's second largest economy.

On Slide 3, you can see where the recent additions fit into the longer-term development of the International Value and Global Equity franchises, two of our longest tenured group. Our autonomous investment team model is extremely flexible, we try to develop a common set of franchise traits across all the investment teams but the path and the form the trades take are unique for each team. David Samra and Dan O'Keefe founded the International Value Team in 2002. On the strength of the performance of the flagship International Value strategy, they launched the Global Value Strategy in 2007. They developed their franchise and business to the point that in 2018, it made sense to evolve into two separate teams, create an opportunity and space for further growth.

Earlier this year, Dan's Global Value franchise launched the Select Equity Strategy, now David has taken another step with Beini and Anand and the International Small Cap Value strategy. For 25 years, Mark Yockey has been developing the Global Equity franchise. Today within Mark's investment ecosystem, we have the flagship, first-generation international growth strategy, the second generation global equity strategy, the third generation, international small-mid growth strategy managed by Rezo Kanovich and the next generation strategy we are working on with Tiffany and Yuanyuan.

This team with a team approach allows us to provide the space, autonomy and ownership necessary to attract great talent, at the same time, we are injecting new experience, expertise and ideas into established franchises, which creates new options for growth and should ultimately extend franchise duration. We talk about growth, we always say thoughtful growth, that means growth that is consistent with who we are as a high value-added talent driven investment firm.

Slide 4 shows some of the areas where we've been thoughtfully growing. It all starts with investments. We continue to add great new investment talent and to reinvest in existing talent. We continue to add degrees of investment freedom within existing strategies and with new strategies. We continue to develop all three generations of strategies and we are exploring the next generation. The first generation strategies continue to represent about half of our business and we expect these strategies to remain an important part of asset allocations for many years to come. Our second generation global strategies continue to experience strong demand in particular from non-U.S. institutional investors. Year-to-date, the second generation strategies have raised $1.6 billion in net client cash flows.

And our third generation strategies continue to see extremely strong business development, particularly in the U.S. wealth channel, which we expect to be a source of long-term secular growth. Year-to-date, the third generation strategies have raised $5.7 billion in net inflows, an annualized organic growth rate of 63%. As part of our thoughtful growth mentality, we are trying to bring together great investment talent, investment resources and degrees of freedom and long-term demand. Within that framework, what might the next generation of Artisan strategies look like? We see public and private securities coming together. Multiple degrees of investment freedom and the same strategy and more ways for clients to access our investment ideas and expertise such as through co-investments.

As we match great investors with additional degrees of freedom, they will have the ability to further differentiate themselves and clients will have the ability to access multiple expressions of our investment ideas and expertise. Our thoughtful approach to growth extends beyond investment, we have always maintained a lean distribution model that complements our investment-first approach.

By keeping our fixed sales costs low, we are not under pressure to generate or manufacture product to feed a distribution machine. Our distribution team is high quality and flexible, they minimize the time our portfolio managers spend on distribution and they serve multiple client types across our target geographies around the world. We maintain this approach by focusing on points of leverage. Recently, we have spent more time cultivating and developing strategic relationships with clients and allocators who invest across multiple investment teams and strategies. These clients and gatekeepers know who we are and trust us as a firm. We are working to build on that trust and deepen those relationships.

Our firmwide year-to-date net inflows of $5 billion include multiple investments from strategic client relationships. Our investment and distribution operations are enabled by our flexible operating platform. We have methodically developed our people, technology, mobility and resilience over a long periods of time. We are well prepared for work at home and we have operated extremely well throughout this extended period. We will continue to invest in this critical part of our business.

Our long-term investment outcomes are shown on Slide 5. Since inception, 12 of our 18 strategies have outperformed their indexes by more than 300 basis points per year after fees. We have generated long term alpha and outperformed peers in first, second and third generation strategies. We have diversified and broadened our sources of alpha across investment teams, asset classes and generations. Our greatest asset and our greatest source of future growth is the long-term performance shown on this page and the people behind it.

Turning to my final slide, I want to emphasize our focus on thoughtful growth by placing our firm within the larger industry context. On this slide, we've laid out a simplified model of a horizontally and vertically integrated asset management company, a group that packages together investments, solutions and advice to deliver a holistic outcome for end clients, often retail clients. These asset managers are intensely focused on scale, packaging and pricing.

Much of the recent industry consolidation is driven by this pursuit of breadth and scale. There is nothing wrong with this, but it's very different from what we do and we want to make sure that our clients and other gatekeepers, our people and our shareholders, understand the difference. Artisan Partners is an investment firm focused on high value-added investing. The red box shows our part of the investment universe.

We focus on talent, investment resources and culture and degrees of freedom. We compete on the quality of our people and our net of fee performance and the trustworthiness of our brand. These are the things that we are most focused on, these are the areas where we have a competitive advantage. As long as we continue to get investments right, there will be multiple ways for us to reach end clients and for us to continue to generate long-term sustainable outcomes for all of our constituents.

I will now turn it over to C.J. to discuss our third quarter and year-to-date results.

Charles (C.J.) Daley Jr. -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Thanks, Eric. Good morning, everyone. I'll start with our financial model principles, which are on Page 7. A focus on long-term growth requires discipline and patience. The stability of our recurring management fee revenue coupled with the variable nature of our expenses resulted in increased profitability and operating margins in the September quarter.

We remain thoughtful about where we focus our time and resources making targeted investments in talent, distribution and operations to support sustainable financial outcomes for our shareholders. We concentrate on compounding client assets by generating excess returns over benchmarks rather than focusing on net client cash flows. In 2020, we have been able to achieve both excess performance and net inflows and the results which follow reflect the success of executing on our model.

AUM at September 30th was $134.3 billion, up 11% compared to last quarter and up 19% compared to the September 2019 quarter. The increase in AUM over the quarter reflected a continued recovery in global equity markets and strong excess returns generated by our investment teams. In addition, net client cash inflows were $2.1 billion in the quarter, representing a 7% annualized organic growth rate.

In the current quarter, we continued to see elevated levels of gross client activity driven by both institutional and wealth clients. Those were driven primarily by large institutional non-U.S. mandates in our second-generation strategies and continued strong flows in our third generation strategies. The AUM by generation slide, which we have provided in prior quarters is on Slide 9. AUM across all generations benefited from strong market performance and excess returns during the quarter and year-to-date.

On a weighted average asset basis, our strategies outperformed their respective benchmarks by over 275 basis points in the third quarter. Both second and third generation strategies had net positive flows in the quarter. Third generation strategies now account for 16% of total AUM, up from 14% last quarter as a result of both strong investment performance and organic growth.

Average AUM grew 20% in the third quarter compared to the June quarter and 16% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Year-to-date, average AUM grew 8% compared to the same period in 2019 despite the significant downturn in global equity markets in the first quarter of 2020. Our complete GAAP and adjusted results are presented in our earnings release. My comments on our financial results will focus on adjusted results.

Revenues in the third quarter of 2020 grew 15% and operating expenses increased 7% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Recurring management fees, which exclude performance fees, increased in line with the increase in average AUM for the quarter. Expenses increased in the current quarter, primarily as a result of variable incentive compensation adjusting to higher levels of revenues. Other expenses continue to be lower, primarily as a result of reduced travel in the current environment.

Our operating margin in the quarter increased to 41.8% compared to 37.8% last quarter and 37.2% in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income per adjusted share of $0.90 grew 27% compared to the previous quarter and 29% from the September 2019 quarter. Year-to-date, revenues were up 8% on higher average AUM and an increase in performance fees. Operating income grew 20% and our year-to-date operating margin was 38.3%, an improvement over 34.6% in 2019. Adjusted net income per adjusted share was $2.27, up 18% compared to the same year-to-date period in 2019.

Key balance sheet metrics are on Slide 13. Our balance sheet remained healthy, we maintained approximately $100 million of excess cash to fund operations, seed new products and make continued investments. In addition, we maintained an undrawn line of credit of $100 million. Our Board of Directors have declared a cash dividend of $0.83 per share with respect to the third quarter of 2020. The $0.83 per share is consistent with our policy to distribute approximately 80% of the cash generated each quarter and it represents an annualized yield of approximately 7.5% before consideration of the special annual dividend.

As in prior years, in January, following the end of our fiscal year, our Board will consider the distribution of a portion of the retained cash generated in 2020 in the form of a special annual dividend. Each year when determining the amount of the special annual dividend, the Board will consider the amount of cash needed for general corporate purposes, investments in growth and strategic initiatives, as well as the current market environment.

Looking forward to next quarter's results, our U.S. mutual funds make their required annual income and capital gains distributions in the fourth quarter. Majority of these distributions are reinvested, but some clients choose not to reinvest. We estimate that the total cash outflows in the fourth quarter resulting from distributions that are not reinvested will be approximately $450 million. We intend to break this amount out separately in our AUM roll forward next quarter.

That concludes my comments and we look forward to your questions. I will now turn the call back to the operator.

Mike Carrier -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Good afternoon and thanks for taking the question. Eric, more of a strategy question. You've hired new teams and more recently added talented to four keys, which has gone very well. When you think about adding more strategies, is there a limit like in the third generation, particularly from a distribution standpoint? And do you -- and you spend like less time or is there a constant focus on talent as you start thinking about building out that next generation?

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, certainly. Yeah, they -- We've always said, there is an operational limit to how we onboard talent. We've always done it in a fairly thoughtful way to make sure that the operations can support the new strategy without taking away from existing resources supporting our current mature teams. We've thought about the vehicles and the channels and the geographies that we go into, do we have the right support and depth to move into newer strategies and teams. And if we're going to start a new strategy or a new team and set it up from day one properly, we have moved slower than probably most firms on finding talent and bring them into the organization.

To me, that's the real limitation and it's a good practice to make sure that we fundamentally set up strategies for success day one as opposed to going with a strategy of launching 10 and hoping two or three work inside of a distribution platform. So that does govern the amount of teams we're looking at. But we -- from the number of meetings or just opportunities, we're seeing quite a few opportunities, so we're always in the marketplace looking for talent and we continue to see a good array of opportunities, but the properly onboarded team does limit the amount we can do.

Mike Carrier -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Okay, that makes sense. And then, C.J., just on the -- how to think about the model and margins? And you guys had shown margin from your time, but as you continue to bring in healthy flows and as some of these strategy scale up, does anything shift I mean in terms of like compensation, like whether payouts or structures that you see more coming to the bottom line? Just more curious on how it works or if there is like kind of tipping point from the asset levels that's driving that?

Charles (C.J.) Daley Jr. -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah, Mike. As we onboard teams, all teams are different, but generally, well -- it's not generally, but specifically, every team will come on to the same economic model. The only difference could be the amount of start-up cost, but it's in sort of a tight range. And as you've seen in the past, it hasn't been material to our results in any one instance and we do fund that from current earnings, so there is no pressure on the balance sheet. But the other thing is, as the timeframe in which it takes teams to get to scale, which means they're fully supported by the 25% revenue share versus affirmed supplement that we generally as you know guarantee for the first three years. So there -- I don't think there's anything material that you should know with respect to the teams we're bringing on or the model that we've employed from the past.

Mike Carrier -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Yeah, thanks a lot.

Chris Shutler -- William Blair -- Analyst

Hey guys, good afternoon. On the new International Small Cap Value and Greater China post venture strategies, realize it's very early days, but any thoughts on how I guess large those could ultimately be? And or how comfortable you would -- where you'd be comfortable and how we should think about fee rates in those?

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Both those strategies, I think like most things we do in the early phase are capacity constrained strategies. Capacity constraint strategies typically yield a higher fee rate. And in the case with the post venture Greater China fund this is say, a new -- a newer fund that has more degrees of freedom that will move slower than most to make sure that we're set up properly in the region and that we're set up properly to support the team. So I would expect both of those strategies to move and grow at a slower pace than we've seen more recently with some of our strategies that have come to market.

Chris Shutler -- William Blair -- Analyst

Okay, got it. And then, Eric, you talked about working to deepen the relationships with gatekeepers. Maybe just, if there is anything that you're doing differently today versus a year or two ago whether you're emphasizing more today? Just any more color there.

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I think the environment is obviously quite different. We're all working from home for the most part so seeing clients, seeing gatekeepers, seeing prospects and operating it is quite different. We fortunately over the last five years have invested in a new CRM, we've put in a new backbone to our website, we've bought end -- broadened software tools for tracking and connecting with clients, consultants and prospects, now that's yielding a great investment now. We're starting to utilize those capabilities more than I ever thought and I think more than anybody would've thought given the environment.

So that's helped us out anormally and that's different than just sending people to offices and flying around the world. So that's quite a bit different. I think we're well set up for that environment. We've at the same time, invested in writers to create more content, we launched a blog called Artisan Canvas, we've put more video out. So I think we are doing quite a few things differently just because of the environment. And given our trusted brand coupled with the content and connectivity we are doing well in this environment.

Chris Shutler -- William Blair -- Analyst

Okay, makes sense. And lastly, one for C.J. just on the -- the occupancy expense was up a little bit in the quarter, is this kind of a new level jumping off point or maybe just what caused the increase?

Charles (C.J.) Daley Jr. -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

No, we -- Chris, we had a charge in the quarter, we were subleasing some space in New York. And the firm that was subleasing it ran into difficulty given the current pandemic and so we took a write-off for that space.

Chris Shutler -- William Blair -- Analyst

Got it, OK. Thank you.

Kenneth Lee -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thanks for my taking my question. Just one around potential for cash needs. You had mentioned in the prepared remarks, keeping aside roughly about $100 million for potential needs, wonder if you could just call out any special uses of cash, any initiatives or investments that we should be aware of within that fourth quarter timeframe, especially as the Board goes around considering the special dividend? Thanks.

Charles (C.J.) Daley Jr. -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah, thanks, Ken. Our policy on our dividend has remained the same and to-date, we have both distributed all the cash we've earned in a year through the special and then, there have been a few years where the market environment caused us to hold back a little bit. So as of now, it's the same policy to be the same process. We'll wait to see how the year turns out. From an earnings standpoint, we will consider any other uses, we'll consider the market environment and at that point in time and when we get to January lever recommendation and the Board will weigh-in and then we'll decide the level of the special.

Kenneth Lee -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Great. And just one follow-up, if I may. Just on Slide 6, appreciate the slide, could you just talk about, at a very high level, longer term, as the industry potentially consolidates, do you see any additional pressure on the firm in terms of maintaining distribution relationships. I think some larger peers talk about some -- seeing some benefits of scale when it comes to maintaining distribution relationships. Just wondering from your perspective, how that could work out. Thanks.

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, certainly I think that was part of the comments on strategic relationships and how we interact with distribution partners. We have seen a slight uptick in our strategic partners that we're working with and as we continue to deliver more strategies across more asset classes than we've ever done and having the performance that we've delivered, we are seeing a greater breadth and deeper relationships with some of these partners. And as the world moves forward, as we laid out, there is always going to be a need for good investment strategies and opportunities embedded in whatever ecosystem is out in the marketplace and we feel that the high value-added investment structure that we offer will always fit in some segment and you don't have to build out and be all things to all people.

Kenneth Lee -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Great. Very helpful, thank you very much.

William Katz -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Okay, thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking the questions. First, Eric, you made sort of two comments, I sort of found intriguing, one was the gen-four opportunity and then one was some of these more strategic relationships that's selling more of a multi-asset opportunity. Could you on the ladder maybe size what kind of assets you have and maybe the tenure of those assets? And then on the gen-four, could you maybe expand a little bit more about sort of the multiple investing opportunities? I just didn't quite see the linkage to that but it did sound interesting to me. Thank you.

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I guess on the size and tenure of strategic relationship, it really runs the gamut. We have seen really an uptick with some of our large institutional corporate clients this past quarter, we have seen some -- more a larger broker dealers, we've seen some regional broker dealers. Probably the most interesting though comes into the regional RIA and financial advisors. We're starting to see a little bit of uptick there, it may not have the scale and size of a larger broker dealer, but the -- that wealth channel and the growth that's occurring in the RIAs and many of the financial advisors, it has been growing in the number of products they are using. So it's both size of dollars and size of number of products that's peaking our interest and the reason for the comments around strategic relationships.

When it comes to the gen-four or using multiple degrees of freedom, originally we started broadening out by geography or started broadening out by types of securities. Now, you're starting to see teams wanting to use private securities, they want also to be able to hedge in those strategies, they want to use multiple asset classes and different securities, so there in the future, you could see teams wanting to use public and privates and also using on the publics and ability to hedge a bit and those degrees of freedom will come into play as opposed to just a one-dimensional change that we've seen in the last change of going from generation two to three.

William Katz -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Okay. Just a quick follow-up for me. You had mentioned earlier that the gen one, which is about half of your assets, continues to be an area of interest to investors. Is there a tipping point where that platform can get back into positive flow or are there more structural headwinds to be considering at this point?

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

That's a tough one to look forward on and we have been fighting the active passive and so there's been quite a bit of passive movement in that segment. I feel confident that you're going to have a market cap style structure that's going to continue, it's been prevalent in many of our clients for a long period of time and we don't see that changing and we see the strategies that we're offering, producing very competitive performance that's giving us good flow. But with regards to the use of more passive or pressure on that, it's hard to forecast that.

Kenneth Lee -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you.

Ryan Bailey -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Good afternoon, and thank you for taking our questions. Actually, I wanted to come back to the very first question from Mike about adding investment professionals and PMs to existing teams. Is this a change in preference strategically from here that you would rather have more investment professionals go to existing teams to benefit from scale and reputation or is it more of a -- another tool in the toolkit? And maybe just thought about C.J., are there any additional comp expenses we should be thinking about for 4Q above sort of the usual comp payout rate?

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Ryan, this is Eric. I -- there is no change in how we think about bringing talent into the organization and we highlighted that we have quite a bit of flexibility of how we bring in talent and they may vary inside of an existing team. Since we've done more recently or onboarding a new team, so I think it's just another tool that we're highlighting and then showing the flexibility of our model of how we can bring talent into the organization.

Charles (C.J.) Daley Jr. -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

And Ryan, with respect to expenses, both additions to our firm occurred during the third quarter. So there will be a little bit more expense but nothing material that I would guide you to model in to your existing expectations.

Ryan Bailey -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you. And maybe if I could just follow up on a point that you made around the differences in the sources of flows for gen three that being more wealth-focused. I am just curious considering how good the performance has been for some of those strategies, is there a reason why you haven't seen as much interest from or I guess less interest from the institutional side?

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Can you restate that question again?

Ryan Bailey -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Sure. So I think during some of your comments, you had said that gen three is seeing a lot of growth from the wealth and intermediary channel and maybe a little bit less of net flows from the institutional channel. So I was just wondering why you haven't seen as much demand from the institutional side when performance has been so good in the gen three strategies?

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. We do see good interest from the institution and some -- and consultants. I think when you break down the institutional client base of corporates, endowments, foundations and the like, they're still continuing down that trend of private equity and into private debt, into real estate. And so, given the opportunities that that group has to really push deep into alternatives, we've seen the institutional marketplace having a greater focus there.

I think you are starting to see the commercialization of those strategies back into wealth or into the retail market that's starting to occur and you saw the tipping point there with bringing it into potentially target date funds, but I think the real difference is institutional clients are focused deeper into the alternative space.

Ryan Bailey -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Got it. Makes proper sense. Thank you.

Dan Fannon -- Jefferies & Company -- Analyst

Thanks. Just wanted to ask about capacity given the move into markets and your AUM from both flows and beta, if there are certain strategies that are closer, that you're watching in terms of managing that capacity?

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. There is a few strategies that we've -- and we're keeping an eye on and we've seen really strong interest in the growth team. And so, global opportunities is something that we've kept an eye on as well as the U.S. small cap growth strategy that we're very mindful of finding the right clients on the right terms given where those strategies are at. Otherwise, we've been managing a few other strategies and I think, I said this last quarter, it's been a bit more difficult given the uptick and gross flows of both what's coming in and what's coming out. So we're still leaning toward looking at replacing dollars that are going out given the gross outflows but probably the only -- those are -- the growth team is probably the one team that we're really monitoring.

Dan Fannon -- Jefferies & Company -- Analyst

Okay. Then C.J. just kind of a follow-up on expenses and given the environment obviously, certain discretionary things are lower, but as you think about next year, is there anything on the technology side, office, other things that we should just be thinking about that might be out of a more of the natural flow of expenses? And then, just as a follow-up with that performance fees if there is more of this AUM that's coming in through SMAs that we might be thinking about being a bigger contributor into next year or beyond?

Charles (C.J.) Daley Jr. -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah. So I'll start with expenses. Obviously, the pandemic and work from home and the ability to travel has had a positive impact on our expense trajectory, that remains to be seen that generally were of the belief that those expenses will return back to normal when life turns -- returns back to normal, when that happens is obviously anybody's guess at this point.

With respect to technology, we're running pretty flat to last year maybe up just slightly and I would expect in 2021 you would see maybe a mid-single digit growth. And in technology just as market data and data costs go up and contracts renew at higher -- and higher rates, so more inflationary plus couple percent growth there. Other than that, there really isn't anything that I would see worth mentioning.

Then on the performance fees. We do have -- you have seen an uptick this year in performance fees given how our performance -- there is about $3 billion of separate account AUM that's subject to performance fees as well as our two hedge fund private fund vehicles. So there are opportunities coming up in the fourth quarter. It's our largest opportunity and there are a few accounts that are tracking toward performance fees. And then into next year given performance being measured on an annual basis and the strong performance this year, there is probably and likely some good opportunities for next year as well. But as you know, it's all predicated upon performance.

Dan Fannon -- Jefferies & Company -- Analyst

Thank you.

Robert Lee -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analyst

Great. Good afternoon, and good morning, if the case may be. Thanks for taking my questions. I apologize that maybe this came up already, but Eric and C.J. with the new teams and the new structures kind of private funds that own their own liquid assets. I'm just curious, I mean do you feel you have the fully up and necessary infrastructure for you right now to handle those types of fund structures and reporting requirement or is it kind of incremental costs pretty, pretty small? And just kind of curious, is that more of a discrete fund like once fund raised and invested or is it going to be something more that can do slightly better now, be a perpetual fund that's constantly raising kind of limited with flow for all those?

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Rob, it's Eric. I'll let -- C.J. may comment after I talk about just a little bit on the fund structure. It's -- the strategies that we're putting now and the vehicles that we're thinking about, really the vehicles are in place, we've had private funds, we have invested in the distribution. So really it's setting up the team appropriately, it is making sure that's done in a prudent manner. But with regards to your comments on the vehicles, we're -- we have a handful of private vehicles in place and we believe the operational infrastructure is in place. So our expectation, as you wouldn't see any uptick of expense requirements to move forward with regards to vehicles.

Charles (C.J.) Daley Jr. -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah. I don't really have anything to add. Our operations is ready, we've been preparing for this for....

Robert Lee -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analyst

And just...

Charles (C.J.) Daley Jr. -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

The numbers to...

Robert Lee -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analyst

Yeah, I appreciate it. Just curious if it's more like an interval fund type structure where but -- the other funds are kind of just discrete, raise capital, invest it and return it on your base type structure?

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

No, we're going to be using the -- we're not going to be launching a new vehicle.

Robert Lee -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analyst

Okay. My last question, again, I apologize if this was asked earlier, I may have missed it but now with the success tripping from the second-generation strategies or even some third generation, should we be thinking as we look ahead assuming the trends continue, we look ahead into the -- in the first part of next year that start running, bumping into any kind of capacity issues or may start thinking about limiting whether it's institutional or individual investors as you have in the past to kind of slow the mix?

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

We -- so we certainly will in the future manage capacity as we've managed other strategies and other teams to make sure that we have a long duration client base, a robust fee mix and we certainly intend to continue that practice on a go-forward basis. So that certainly will come down and come and deploy years to come.

Robert Lee -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my questions, guys.

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

You're welcome.

Charles (C.J.) Daley Jr. -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Thanks.

Call participants:

Makela Taphorn -- Director, Investor Relations

Eric R. Colson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Charles (C.J.) Daley Jr. -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Mike Carrier -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Chris Shutler -- William Blair -- Analyst

Kenneth Lee -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

William Katz -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Ryan Bailey -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Dan Fannon -- Jefferies & Company -- Analyst

Robert Lee -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analyst

