Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - (APAM) Declares $0.61 Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - said on August 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $38.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.22%, the lowest has been 6.00%, and the highest has been 17.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APAM is 0.17%, an increase of 8.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 70,316K shares. The put/call ratio of APAM is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.34% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - is 38.38. The forecasts range from a low of 30.80 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.34% from its latest reported closing price of 38.51.

The projected annual revenue for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - is 937MM, a decrease of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,877K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,494K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,466K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,384K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 8.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,998K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,786K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,784K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

