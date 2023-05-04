Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - (APAM) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.36%, the lowest has been 6.00%, and the highest has been 17.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APAM is 0.15%, an increase of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 70,192K shares. The put/call ratio of APAM is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - is 34.42. The forecasts range from a low of 28.78 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.51% from its latest reported closing price of 32.94.

The projected annual revenue for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - is 937MM, a decrease of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,494K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,721K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,384K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing an increase of 29.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,005K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178K shares, representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 64.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,953K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,784K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

