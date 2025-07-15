Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 29

Artisan Partners will announce Q2 2025 financial results and host a conference call on July 30, 2025.

Potential Positives

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is scheduled to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.

The upcoming conference call, featuring key executives including the CEO, reinforces the company's transparent communication strategy and allows for direct interaction with stakeholders.

Availability of an audio replay for the conference call ensures that investors and analysts who cannot attend live will still have access to the information, reflecting the company's commitment to accessibility.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Artisan Partners report its Q2 2025 financial results?

Artisan Partners will report its Q2 2025 financial results on July 29, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

How can I access the earnings release and materials?

The earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com.

Who will host the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Jason Gottlieb, Executive Chair Eric Colson, and CFO C.J. Daley.

What is the date and time of the conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for July 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participate by dialing 1-877-328-5507 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5423 (International) with Conference ID: 10199994.

$APAM Insider Trading Activity

$APAM insiders have traded $APAM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J JR DALEY (Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 15,448 shares for an estimated $624,856

SAMUEL BENTSON SELLERS (Executive Vice President) sold 6,801 shares for an estimated $300,868

GREGORY K RAMIREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 5,905 shares for an estimated $254,845

$APAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APAM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

$APAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APAM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $APAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $45.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Bill Katz from TD Securities set a target price of $39.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025

Full Release



MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its second quarter 2025 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on July 29, 2025 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer and President Jason Gottlieb , Executive Chair Eric Colson, and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on July 30, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:





















United States/Toll Free:





1-877-328-5507









International:





1-412-317-5423









Conference ID:





10199994





















An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until August 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:





















United States/Toll Free:





1-877-344-7529









International:





1-412-317-0088









Replay Conference ID:





4893273





















An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com within 24 hours after the end of the conference.







About Artisan Partners







Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.







Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.







Investor Relations Inquiries





866.632.1770







ir@artisanpartners.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.