Artisan Partners Asset Management Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for APAM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.35, changing hands as low as $35.08 per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APAM's low point in its 52 week range is $25.665 per share, with $42.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.32.
