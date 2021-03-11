Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) closed at $50.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment management firm had lost 5.04% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APAM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, APAM is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $281.5 million, up 38.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, which would represent changes of +38.74% and +31.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APAM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. APAM currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, APAM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.59.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APAM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.