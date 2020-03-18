Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) closed at $19.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 5.18% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 6.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment management firm had lost 43.49% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 30.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.68% in that time.

APAM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APAM is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $216.50 million, up 15.78% from the year-ago period.

APAM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $898.60 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.48% and +12.47%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APAM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. APAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, APAM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.85.

Investors should also note that APAM has a PEG ratio of 0.77 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.