Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) closed at $47.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment management firm had lost 4.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APAM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, APAM is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $281.5 million, up 38.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, which would represent changes of +38.74% and +31.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APAM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.59% higher within the past month. APAM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, APAM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.56.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

