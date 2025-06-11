Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.52, changing hands as high as $42.64 per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APAM's low point in its 52 week range is $32.75 per share, with $49.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.37.

