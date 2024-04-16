Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Price Target Increased by 5.11% to 44.63

The average one-year price target for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) has been revised to 44.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 42.46 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.15% from the latest reported closing price of 42.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APAM is 0.17%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 70,481K shares. The put/call ratio of APAM is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,549K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,734K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 0.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,536K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares, representing an increase of 38.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 66.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,123K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,934K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 5.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,743K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

