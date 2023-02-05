Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $37.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.41%, the lowest has been 6.00%, and the highest has been 17.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.52% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artisan Partners Asset Management is $31.28. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.52% from its latest reported closing price of $37.47.

The projected annual revenue for Artisan Partners Asset Management is $937MM, a decrease of 5.65%. The projected annual EPS is $2.69, a decrease of 18.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APAM is 0.1491%, a decrease of 10.3410%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 67,447K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,720,997 shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,804,537 shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 42.31% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,397,233 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223,118 shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,178,188 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,301,321 shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 70.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,910,665 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891,962 shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 20.30% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,850,500 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824,623 shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Background Information

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

