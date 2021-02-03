Artisan Partners (APAM) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Rises

Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings came in at $1.06 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. However, the bottom line was 41.3% lower than the year-ago quarter figure.

Results were supported by rise in revenues. Also, higher assets under management (AUM) and net inflows acted as tailwinds. However, higher expenses remained an undermining factor.

Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP basis) was $73.1 million or $1.15 per share, up from $44.5 million or 76 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

In 2020, earnings of $3.40 per share beat the consensus estimate of $3.38 and rose 28.3% year over year. Net income available to common shareholders of $212.6 million increased 35.8% from 2019.

Revenues Climb, Expenses Increase

In 2020, total revenues climbed 12.6% year over year to $899.6 million. Also, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $896.5 million.

Revenues came in at $261.1 million, up 25.3% from the year-ago quarter. The rise primarily resulted from higher performance fees and AUM balance. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $258 million.

Management fees earned from the Artisan Funds & Artisan Global Funds were up 24% year over year to $157 million. Management fees earned from Separate accounts increased 23% to $100.6 million.

Total expenses amounted to $147.6 million, up 14.4% year over year. The rise was largely due to higher employee compensation and benefits expenses.

Operating income was $11.6 million, up considerably from $4.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

AUM Increases on Net Inflows

As of Dec 31, 2020, AUM was $157.8 billion, up 30.4% from the year-earlier quarter. The company witnessed net inflows of $2.1 billion against outflows of $445 million a year ago.

Average AUM totaled $145 billion, up 25.2%.

Balance Sheet Position

Cash and other investments were $155 million compared with $134.6 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Also, the company’s debt leverage ratio, calculated in accordance with its loan agreements, was 0.5 as of Dec 31, 2020.

Capital Deployment Update

The company’s board of directors declared a variable quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share of Class A common stock along with a special dividend of 31 cents per share. The combined amount will be paid on Feb 26, 2021 to shareholders on record as of the close of business on Feb 12.

Our Viewpoint

Artisan Partners’ diverse investment products are expected to support growth. Also, rise in AUM given the inflows supports top-line expansion. Moreover, prudent cost management aids profitability to some extent.

Currently, Artisan Partners sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Federated Hermes FHI reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 93 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. The figure also compares favorably with the prior-year quarter earnings of 81 cents.

T. Rowe Price TROW delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.89, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68. The reported figure also climbed 42.4%, year on year.

Cohen & Steers’ CNS fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. Moreover, the bottom line was 2.7% higher than the year-ago reported figure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.