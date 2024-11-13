Artisan Partners Adjusts Stake in Wizz Air Holdings

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has reduced its voting rights in Wizz Air Holdings Plc to 4.7158%, crossing a significant threshold. This change indicates a shift in Artisan’s investment strategy, which could impact the stock’s performance and investor sentiment. Such adjustments in major holdings are crucial for market watchers closely monitoring Wizz Air’s financial dynamics.

