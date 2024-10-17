News & Insights

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

October 17, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7995), with shares changing hands as low as $21.09 on the day. As of last close, AX.PRE was trading at a 14.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AX.PRE shares, versus AX.UN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AX.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C:

AX.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AX-UN.TO) are down about 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
