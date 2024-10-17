Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of AX.PRE shares, versus AX.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for AX.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AX-UN.TO) are down about 1.1%.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal
BMRA YTD Return
Funds Holding DSTX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.