Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO ) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7995), with shares changing hands as low as $21.09 on the day. As of last close, AX.PRE was trading at a 14.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of AX.PRE shares, versus AX.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for AX.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C:

In Thursday trading, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AX-UN.TO) are down about 1.1%.

