Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

March 28, 2023 — 02:03 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.368), with shares changing hands as low as $22.76 on the day. As of last close, AX.PRE was trading at a 8.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AX.PRE shares, versus AX.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for AX.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C:

In Tuesday trading, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AX-UN.TO) are off about 2.1%.

