Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.368), with shares changing hands as low as $22.76 on the day. As of last close, AX.PRE was trading at a 8.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AX.PRE shares, versus AX.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for AX.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C:
In Tuesday trading, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AX-UN.TO) are off about 2.1%.
Also see: Funds Holding RISR
Institutional Holders of PBIB
BITA Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.