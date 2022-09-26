Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/28/22, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.342, payable on 9/29/22. As a percentage of AX.PRE's recent share price of $22.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of AX.PRE to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when AX.PRE shares open for trading on 9/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.99%.

As of last close, AX.PRE was trading at a 8.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. The chart below shows the one year performance of AX.PRE shares, versus AX.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for AX.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.342 on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C:

In Monday trading, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) is currently down about 4.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AX-UN.TO) are off about 1.6%.

