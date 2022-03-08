Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.368), with shares changing hands as low as $22.49 on the day. As of last close, AX.PRE was trading at a 7.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AX.PRE shares, versus AX.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for AX.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C:

In Tuesday trading, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AX-UN.TO) are up about 0.2%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.