Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series A Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series A (TSX: AX-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4155), with shares changing hands as low as $22.88 on the day. As of last close, AX.PRA was trading at a 8.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AX.PRA shares, versus AX.UN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AX.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series A:

AX.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series A (TSX: AX-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AX-UN.TO) are up about 0.5%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular