Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit (ARESF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARESF is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 5,548K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.46% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit is 7.39. The forecasts range from a low of 6.04 to a high of $9.41. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from its latest reported closing price of 7.08.

The projected annual revenue for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit is 437MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,232K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing a decrease of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 26.56% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 732K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 17.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 599K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 338K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 19.04% over the last quarter.

