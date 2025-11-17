Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) Price Target Increased by 12.84% to 5.67

The average one-year price target for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF) has been revised to $5.67 / share. This is an increase of 12.84% from the prior estimate of $5.02 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.61 to a high of $5.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.78% from the latest reported closing price of $4.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARESF is 0.11%, an increase of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.30% to 1,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 345K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 180K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 2.59% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 114K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 10.36% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 110K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing a decrease of 73.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 38.66% over the last quarter.

BLDG - Cambria Global Real Estate ETF holds 83K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 57.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 2.25% over the last quarter.

