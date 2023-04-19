Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 30, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.48%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARESF is 0.10%, a decrease of 25.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.22% to 5,311K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.56% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is $7.47. The forecasts range from a low of $6.72 to a high of $9.32. The average price target represents an increase of 5.56% from its latest reported closing price of $7.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is $437MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDTS - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 20.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 30.84% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Developed Real Estate Index Fund Investor A holds 115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 0.79% over the last quarter.

IFGL - iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 17.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 13.28% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing a decrease of 11.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 30.82% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARESF by 17.59% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.