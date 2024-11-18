Artini Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Artini Holdings Limited (HK:0789) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Artini Holdings Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the potential declaration of an interim dividend, providing investors insight into the company’s financial health and future prospects.

For further insights into HK:0789 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.