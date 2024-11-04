News & Insights

Artini Holdings Appoints New Independent Director

November 04, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Artini Holdings Limited (HK:0789) has released an update.

Artini Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Ji Lingzi as an independent non-executive director, affirming her compliance with the independence criteria outlined in the Listing Rules. The company highlights her lack of financial ties or connections with its business or core personnel. This move underscores Artini Holdings’ commitment to maintaining robust governance structures.

