Artificial Intelligence. Healthcare. ‘ARKQ’ Is Investing in the Future

For investors seeking exposure to disruptive growth concepts, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (CBOE: ARKQ) is a prime example of an exchange traded fund that cover a lot of bases.

Due to its status as one of the premier avenues for accessing artificial intelligence (AI) and related equities, ARKQ is levered to an important theme in healthcare innovation – an arena where AI is increasingly prominent.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is seen driving a new breed of innovation in the healthcare arena.

“Digital tools can help. In just one example, clinicians around the world are using artificial intelligence auto-contouring tech to automate and optimize the time-consuming task of pinpointing organs at risk. Researchers at one cancer center in New Mexico said that this AI saves them more than seven hours a week, and that number is rising,” writes Jean Neheme in a commentary piece for Barron's.

ARKQ's AI Angles

As an actively managed fund, ARKQ isn’t constrained by indexes and can be more responsive to emerging AI trends.. ARKQ invests in companies that stand to benefit from the increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles.

Disruptive technology like artificial intelligence is driving the next level of tech innovation amid the coronavirus pandemic, and will continue to do so even after a return to normalcy.

“AI has other overwhelmingly positive implications for healthcare, from making logistics more efficient, to accelerating drug development and ultimately improving diagnosis and treatment. Improved data collection and analytics alone would have a tremendous impact on healthcare administration, while a wealth of data shows that in certain key areas, AI can process and support the recognition of abnormalities such as rare hereditary diseases,” according to Neheme.

Robotics and artificial intelligence are making machines smarter and more capable than ever before, allowing robots to take on increasingly sophisticated tasks for faster and more accurate production. Declining computer chip costs and improving connectivity allows for virtually any object to connect to internet-enabled networks, effectively turning anything into a connected device.

