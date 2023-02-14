Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Hot: Here Are the 3 Best Stocks to Buy

Artificial intelligence stocks are having their moment, or, more accurately, another moment, following the public success of ChatGPT in recent months. This is leading to a lot of chasing the "next big thing," which often leads to losses. Instead of chasing some speculative investment, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall explains why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are no-brainer stocks to buy if you're looking to win with AI in your portfolio.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 14, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.