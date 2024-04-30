Artificial Intelligence, Real Riches: 3 AI Stocks Wired to Create Millionaires

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial intelligence (AI) remains a hot topic, with investors’ minds focused on which AI stocks to buy. Despite the volatility risks inherent to the technology sector and recent market declines, investors are still scrutinizing which AI stocks to buy as the field shows growth potential. Although many investors have profited from buying AI stocks, analysts’ perspectives on AI vary.



For those pondering the right AI stocks to buy, the question remains whether this is the time to participate in the ongoing evolution. Estimated to span another decade, some debate AI is a bubble ultimately bursting while others argue the bubble keeps going for several years, supporting AI stocks through 2026.



Industry leaders like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) achieved phenomenal performance in recent years. However, their soaring market caps signify they may have reached their peak growth potential. This suggests that investors seeking the next big AI stocks to buy may search for lesser-known AI companies that could prove higher-reward opportunities.

​Soundhound AI (SOUN)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SoundHound (NASDAQ:SOUN) remains one of the AI stocks to buy despite being a small company in the AI space. It has significant growth potential thanks to its innovative applications. The company provides text-to-speech and speech recognition through AI for real-time translation and applications. It is used for applications such as taking restaurant orders and integrating voice into vehicles. However, it also has potential applications in broader retail spaces as companies look to integrate AI and natural language understanding. One of the key areas the company could break into is healthcare.



The company deserves a place as one of the AI stocks to buy. Last year, it boosted sales by 80% over the and halved its net loss. While sales were just $17.1 million in the most recent quarter, SOUN registered over $600 million in order backlog. Having soared over 100% this year and trading approximately 50% below its peak of $10.25, SOUN makes a reasonable candidate as one of the AI stocks to buy. Analysts expect the share price to accelerate at least another 45% from current levels to $7.15 per share on average.

SentinelOne (S)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

While Palantir attracts significant attention in AI cybersecurity, SentinelOne (NYSE:S) could be an overlooked opportunity worth considering as one of the millionaire-potential AI stocks to buy. The AI cybersecurity market is projected to experience an annual growth of 9.4%, reaching nearly $300 billion by 2028. With a market capitalization of $6 billion, SentinelOne has extremely powerful potential for expansion within the high-growth AI cybersecurity industry.



In its last quarter, SentinelOne’s revenue increased 38% year-over-year (YOY). However, it missed revenue retention and estimates, and revenue guidance. Despite expecting similar revenue growth this quarter, investors punished the AI stock following the earnings report. It trades over 15% lower year-to-date (YTD) near $21 per share. Notably, S changed hands as high as $76.30 per share in 2021, offering a substantial 3x growth from current levels. Growth estimates for next year stand at 1200%, whereas the S&P500 is expected to rise 13.10%. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for four quarters straight with double-digit surprises.

​Upstart (UPST)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

The final pick of the AI stocks to buy is Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST), a financial technology company that uses AI and Machine Learning (ML) to help consumers access affordable credit. The company’s AI-enabled platform assists lenders in making real-time credit decisions, providing a better risk assessment than traditional credit bureaus Equifax (NYSE:EFX) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). Due to its advanced risk modeling capabilities, Upstart’s partners experience 53% fewer loan defaults at comparable approval rates.

With over 80% of Americans relying on credit scores, Upstart addresses a massive market opportunity for expanding access to affordable loans. While higher interest rates have recently slowed loan volumes, Upstart is well positioned for growth as the Federal Reserve is expected to start lowering rates in the coming years. As such, its platform is poised to facilitate more loans and deliver strong returns for shareholders as borrowing costs decrease. Although it barely grew in 2024, up 2.75%, it traded as high as $400 per share during the last accommodative periods of 2021, offering a staggering 17x growth.

On the date of publication, Stavros Tousios did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Stavros Tousios, MBA, is the founder and chief analyst at Markets Untold. With expertise in FX, macros, equity analysis, and investment advisory, Stavros delivers investors strategic guidance and valuable insights.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Artificial Intelligence, Real Riches: 3 AI Stocks Wired to Create Millionaires appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.