Artificial Intelligence Engine Predicts ASRT Stock to Gain 3% by June 1

The world’s foremost artificial intelligence stock trading algorithm, An-E, predicts that Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock will gain 3% by June 1.

An-E (pronounced Annie) has made this kind of prediction before. Back in December, Wall Street was bullish on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Analysts were convinced JNJ could only go up… but An-E knew better. The algorithm said that JNJ stock was headed down 10% over one month… and JNJ stock fell that exact amount.

Wall Street was shocked… but An-E saw it coming long before everyone else.

We’ve seen spot-on predictions for Vontier (NYSE:VNT)… Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)… Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). Now this technology has flagged a big move coming in Assertio over the next 21 days.

That’s because An-E combines artificial intelligence and machine learning. And AI is at an inflection point right now. The team at TradeSmith has spent $18 million and 50,000 hours developing software for retail investors, but An-E is unlike anything we’ve ever built.

This is by far the most powerful platform we’ve ever created at TradeSmith. It’s a complete game-changer.

So where does An-E’s bold ASRT stock price prediction come from?

Artificial intelligence helps An-E sort through thousands of stocks and recognize patterns. Machine learning takes it a step further… An-E can actually make sense of those patterns and issue predictions. These technologies are so advanced that over a one-month period… or 21 trading days… we’re really confident in what An-E predicts.

On the date of publication, Keith Kaplan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

