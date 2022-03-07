Artificial Intelligence at a Crucial Juncture in the Fight to Break the Bias for Women

By Gemma Allen, VP of B2C technology at IDA Ireland

This year, the theme of International Women’s Day is ‘break the bias.’ Never has there been a more significant moment than now to consider the future for women in the workplace and the interventions needed to create sustainable change. The upheaval of a global pandemic has created a myriad of problems for society, but one area that has taken a hard hit is female workforce participation. The numbers are startling. On International Women’s Day 2021, the labor rate for women in the USA was 55.8%, hitting a 33-year low.

Simultaneously, technology is at a critical juncture. The move from office and classroom to home brought about by the pandemic led to a mass acceleration of AI. Technology, with AI at the core, transformed the way in which we live, work and learn. There is no denying this brought significant benefits to society. Processes are less arduous, more efficient and convenient technologies are more widely available than ever. The image of a technology-fueled blossoming future is not without significant risks however, especially for women and the battle for gender parity.

In fact a recent study by IT Career Finder predicts that jobs requesting artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) skills will grow 71% over the next five years. However, females remain largely underrepresented in AI. A recent report from the World Economic Forum found that women make up just 26% of data and AI positions in the workforce. There is a deepening irony that the future is being designed without the necessary levels of insight and thought leadership of women. This is particularly illogical as it relates to the one undisputed solution to inequality -the opportunity to partake in the first instance. The battle for equality starts with access. Without fair opportunity and accessibility, there is no level playing field. Here are two fundamental areas within the mass AI evolution that can break down biases for females:

The digitalization of the classroom

In predicting the events of the twentieth century, H.G. Wells said that “human history becomes more and more a race between education and catastrophe.” Indeed, the large-scale inequalities of history have been marked by an unfortunate reality where education lacks and injustice and discrimination prevail.

The global pandemic has seen a new dawn in learning. Between 2021 to 2025, the global EdTech industry is estimated to grow to $112.39 Billion at a growth rate of 17.85%. Mass acceleration of AI in education allows for learning anytime and anywhere, and the automation of administrative tasks allows for improved learning and teaching experiences. However, one key contradiction exists. Globally, teaching is predominately a female vocation with a 75% female ratio of all teachers in kindergarten through high school, according to Education Department data.

The fast rise of EdTech platforms is forecast to fundamentally change the future of what has been a predominately female-led classroom environment. Women who have long suffered the bias of opportunity can lead in the creation of a solution both as recipients and qualified thought leaders. This is evident by the fact that the first EdTech unicorn ‘Lynda’ was female-founded, as well as Coursera whose origin relates to founder Daphna Koller.

However, across the broad spectrum, females are underrepresented in AI, and the low level of representation within AI and EdTech creates a contradictory reality. Education, albeit a feminized profession, is facing a lack of gender balance and representation in AI. EdTech can become a catalyst for equitable change or further perpetuate bias.

A seat at the table begins with a fair interview

In Malcolm Gladwell’s book Blink, he reveals 58% of the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are over 6 feet tall. An interesting observation considering 14.5% of men and only 1% of women are over 6 feet tall. What this implies is an inherent bias in leadership structures whereby humans are naturally inclined to hire and favor those who remind them of themselves. It is no secret how this reality has shaped representation for women, who make up 8% of global fortune 500 CEOs. In a quest for a more diverse workforce there is a wide-scale acknowledgment that this cannot continue, especially as the use of AI to assist with screening and hiring continues to increase.

In fact, according to a recent study by Sage Group, 24% of businesses have started using AI for acquiring talent, with 56% of managers planning to adopt it within the next year. There is hope that algorithms will help human decision-makers avoid their own prejudices by adding consistency to the hiring process. AI can remove the idea of human preference in screening and introduce anonymous data sets built on ability and competency. In essence, technology can remove the fear of difference, often the source of implicit or unconscious bias, and replace It with logic.

However, in the pursuit of more equal hiring models, a caustic threat remains, females are not adequately represented in the field, which increases the risk of insularity and pre-existing bias being written into the code of the future. As arguably the most disruptive technological change taking place in our lifetime, increased female participation in AI has the power to reset the societal bias in recruiting to further women’s advancement in society.

AI promises to be a transformative technology in the 21st century with the ability to change societies and economies. The idea of replacing human bias with computer-based logic certainly has the potential to support in the battle for gender parity. However, the low-level representation in this field means women are not adequately exemplified in shaping the future. If the future of gender parity lies in digitalizing access, then education and recruitment are two areas at a critical juncture. In a race to digitalize these fields an opportunity exists. Improve the inclusion gap in AI and improve the chances of harnessing AI as a tool to correct existing disparities and break the bias for women in affording them access to compete.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.