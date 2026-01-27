The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Wall Street Insiders Are Quietly Buying

Key Points

Tesla has started offering unsupervised robotaxi rides in Austin, Texas.

Its emphasis on building recurring revenue streams from robotaxis and subscriptions is expected to drive strong earnings growth.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Wall Street's big money clearly views Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as much more than a car company. As of the holdings disclosures filed for the period ending on Sept. 30, 2025, major firms including Vanguard, State Street, and BlackRock were buying more Tesla shares. Data from Fintel.oi shows that institutional share ownership of the stock has steadily increased since the end of 2022.

Even CEO Elon Musk bought roughly $1 billion of Tesla stock in September at share prices ranging from $372 to $396. The timing of all these buys is telling, as Tesla hits important milestones in ramping up its robotaxi service.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Big money is betting on Tesla's AI

Tesla has been operating a small fleet of robotaxis in Austin and San Francisco since the middle of last year. Until recently, these rides included a human safety monitor in the vehicle to take over if the car made a wrong move. But Tesla apparently has accumulated enough data to feel confident that its self-driving cars are safe, as it has just started offering unsupervised rides in Austin.

In fact, Tesla's robotaxis might already be safer than human drivers. Digital insurer Lemonade recently announced it would lower insurance rates for Tesla owners, citing data that Tesla's full self-driving (FSD) feature reduces accident rates. These developments could clear the way for Tesla to obtain regulatory clearance to expand its fleet in 2026.

Wall Street pros also might like Tesla's transition to a recurring revenue model. Starting Feb. 14, it will only offer the FSD add-on for its electric cars via a monthly subscription. The company plans to increase subscription fees over time as FSD improves, signaling its focus on high-margin services to drive growth.

Recurring revenue and higher margins from ride fees are expected to significantly boost Tesla's profitability. The consensus analyst estimate calls for Tesla's earnings per share to nearly double over the next two years. This explains why these big institutional investors (and Elon Musk) were buying shares in the third quarter.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $483,652 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $48,589 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $462,174!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

John Ballard has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.