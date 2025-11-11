Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Scores Vote of Confidence From Asset Manager, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Added 120,000 shares of GeneDx Holdings, an increase valued at ~$12.93 million

Post-trade stake: 120,000 shares worth $12.93 million as of September 30, 2025

GeneDx Holdings is not among Telemark Asset Management's top five positions by size

Telemark Asset Management, LLC disclosed a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS), acquiring 120,000 shares valued at ~$12.93 million as of September 30, 2025, per SEC filings.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 10, 2025, Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), purchasing 120,000 shares for an estimated $12.93 million based on quarterly average pricing. The new holding represented 1.23% of the fund’s $1.05 billion reportable assets as of September 30, 2025, bringing the fund’s total disclosed positions to 47.

What Else to Know

The addition marks a new position in GeneDx Holdings, equivalent to 1.23% of Telemark Asset Management’s reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after this filing:

NVDA: $111.95 million (10.6% of AUM)

CCJ: $83.86 million (8.0% of AUM)

CSGP: $46.40 million (4.4% of AUM)

HEI: $45.19 million (4.3% of AUM)

META: $44.06 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of November 7, 2025, shares of GeneDx Holdings were priced at $139.73, up 85.86% over the prior year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 70.49 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $4.15 billion Revenue (TTM) $402.19 million Net Income (TTM) $2.08 million Price (as of market close 2025-11-07) $139.73

Company Snapshot

GeneDx Holdings Corp. is a healthcare technology company focused on transforming patient care through the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to large-scale clinical and genomic datasets. The company's scalable Centrellis platform enables a comprehensive approach to health intelligence, supporting both disease management and wellness optimization. With a strong position in the medical information services industry, GeneDx leverages advanced data science to deliver competitive, individualized solutions for healthcare providers and patients.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. delivers AI-driven health intelligence solutions, leveraging its Centrellis platform to analyze multidimensional clinical and genomic data for disease understanding and wellness management.

The company operates a data-centric business model, generating revenue primarily from providing advanced analytics, genomic interpretation, and science-driven healthcare solutions to healthcare providers and institutions.

GeneDx serves a broad customer base that includes healthcare systems, clinicians, and research organizations seeking precision medicine insights and personalized health trajectory modeling.

Foolish Take

Telemark Assest Management has loaded up on shares of GeneDx stock. That's the takeaway for retail investors, from Telemark's most recent 13F filing for the three months ending on September 30, 2025.

For many average investors, this transaction could serve as an introduction to GeneDx stock, which has an excellent performance history. For example, over the last three years, GeneDx stock has generated a total return of 362%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66.6%. Compare that to the S&P 500, which, over the same period, has generated a total return of 80%, with a CAGR of 21.7%.

What's behind this excellent performance is GeneDx's business model. The company is at the forefront of the AI-powered genetics revolution. In short, GeneDx's products can be used to examine, research, and treat diseases through AI-powered genomic testing.

To sum up, many investors may never have heard of GeneDx stock. However, this recent institutional purchase shows that the stock is on the radar of deep-pocketed investors. Moreover, it's excellent performance history and innovative business model make it a stock that retail investors should get to know.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers to disclose their U.S. equity holdings.

Reportable assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those included in a 13F report.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a particular company.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return compared to a specific benchmark or index over a set period.

Genomic data: Information derived from an organism’s complete set of DNA, used for analysis and research.

Analytics: The systematic analysis of data to discover patterns, trends, or insights for decision-making.

AI-driven: Powered or enhanced by artificial intelligence technologies to automate or improve processes.

Data-centric business model: A strategy focused on generating value primarily through collecting, analyzing, and utilizing data.

Science-driven healthcare solutions: Medical products or services developed and improved using scientific research and evidence.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



