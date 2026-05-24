This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is the One the Smart Money Doesn't Want You to Find

Key Points

Zeta powers enterprise AI marketing decisions with massive consumer data advantages.

Athena transforms marketing from reactive campaign management into predictive, AI-driven enterprise decision making.

OpenAI and Snowflake partnerships put Zeta inside the future infrastructure of AI marketing.

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There's a category of artificial intelligence (AI) investment that nobody argues about at the dinner table. And yes, everyone seems to be arguing about AI these days. It's not chips or cloud computing. It's the AI sitting inside the marketing decisions of the world's largest brands. Marketing and AI don't seem to mix in our human psyche, except for large language models (LLMs) used to help write marketing promos.

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is not a household name. It doesn't have a charismatic CEO who goes on podcasts, and it doesn't make a product that consumers can download and touch. What it does have is a proprietary database of over 240 million U.S. consumer identities, trillions of behavioral signals, and an AI platform that enterprise marketing teams use to figure out who to reach, when to reach them, and what to say. ​

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Here's what Zeta does: Most people think of digital marketing as Alphabet's Google ads and Meta Platform's Facebook posts. The reality inside a Fortune 500 marketing department is far more complicated. You have customer data siloed across a dozen platforms, media budgets spread across a hundred channels, and a pressure to prove return on investment (ROI) on every dollar spent. Zeta built a platform that unifies all of it -- identity, intelligence, and activation -- in one place, powered by AI that gets better as more data flows through it. ​

In March 2026, Zeta launched Athena by Zeta for general availability. This was a super-intelligent marketing agent built for chief marketing officers (CMOs) and enterprise marketing teams. Athena converts company data into predictive answers, flags opportunities before a human analyst would catch them, and tells marketers where to act. It's not really a content management system (CMS) or customer dashboard. It's closer to an AI employee who never sleeps and has processed more consumer data than any human team could read in a lifetime. ​

This matters because the Athena launch is not tech stock vaporware. An independent Forrester study found that enterprises using the Zeta Marketing Platform achieved a six-times return on ad spend and a 295% return on technology investment, generating $21.4 million in net present value over three years. ​

The partnerships the market is pricing in

At CES 2026, Zeta announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to power Athena's conversational intelligence and agentic applications. OpenAI models now support Athena's core reasoning layer, meaning when a CMO asks Athena why a campaign underperformed, it's drawing on the same foundational model powering ChatGPT, trained on Zeta's own proprietary consumer data.

In May 2026, Zeta joined forces with Snowflake to co-lead the Open Semantic Interchange initiative -- an open-source effort to create a universal data standard for AI-powered marketing. Zeta's CEO David Steinberg put it plainly: "AI is only as effective as the data it can trust." Zeta processes trillions of signals. Standardizing how that data moves across the industry doesn't just help Zeta's customers -- it positions Zeta as a foundational layer of the entire marketing technology ecosystem. ​

In the same month, Zeta announced it would launch advertising services on OpenAI's platform for its clients, opening up a new distribution channel inside one of the fastest-growing consumer interfaces in the world. ​

A Zeta risk you should know

Zeta's revenue growth, while real, is not the 50% or 80% figures that get AI companies onto everyone's must-buy list. And the marketing technology space is crowded -- Salesforce, Adobe, and HubSpot all compete for the same CMO attention. If Athena fails to convert interest into sticky, multiyear enterprise contracts, the moat thesis weakens fast.​

I think Zeta feels like the kind of stock the smart money accumulates quietly while everyone else is still debating whether the story is real. The OpenAI partnership, the deeper ties with Snowflake, and the Athena rollout create exactly the kind of disconnect institutional investors look for before the broader retail narrative catches up.

Should you buy stock in Zeta Global right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Alphabet, HubSpot, Meta Platforms, Salesforce, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.