This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Has a $149 Billion Market Opportunity That's Set to Double by 2030

Key Points

As hardware and software technologies continue to evolve with AI, cybersecurity services are only becoming more important.

The total addressable market for CrowdStrike's AI-powered cybersecurity offerings is expected to soar in the next five years.

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Amid continued growth in the number of connected devices worldwide, an increase in geopolitical tensions and instability, and the expected rapid expansion of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) bots communicating over the internet, the long-term demand outlook for cybersecurity services is incredibly strong. Yet despite a demand picture that looks poised to benefit the leading cybersecurity companies, some top players in the space have seen substantial valuation pullbacks in the past six months.

The Iran war has injected further volatility into global markets, with rising oil prices and other supply chain issues threatening to push inflation higher and delay central bank interest rate cuts. Investors as a group have also reduced their exposure to cybersecurity stocks due to fears that new AI technologies could disrupt the industry.

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This cybersecurity company is set for rapid growth

While it's impossible to predict timelines for what will happen within the cybersecurity space with any certainty, the industry's backdrop still makes it look like a promising arena for growth investors. And within it, I see one leading player in particular that's on track to experience massive growth in its total addressable market.

CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) Falcon cybersecurity platform helps prevent hardware endpoints, including computers, mobile devices, servers, and wearables, from being exploited as weak points that can be used to gain access to networks. And while some cybersecurity providers will likely get caught flatfooted as artificial intelligence reshapes the market, CrowdStrike looks better positioned than most to handle what's coming. With its share price still down 20% from its high despite the recovery of the broader market, the stock deserves a look as a long-term investment opportunity.

CrowdStrike has top-tier AI security credentials

CrowdStrike has been focused on machine learning and AI since its founding in 2011, and its cybersecurity systems have been built to learn and adapt with each new threat they encounter. With AI making it far easier for bad actors to create cybersecurity threats, CrowdStrike is facing new challenges -- but this dynamic also seemingly raises the value of its adaptive technologies.

CrowdStrike estimates that it will have a total addressable market of roughly $149 billion in calendar 2026. Strikingly, the company expects that figure to more than double to $325 billion by 2030. The company looks poised to continue gaining market share in its core verticals. Growing demand for existing offerings, the launch of new products, and potential acquisitions could all help boost its total addressable market to that forecast level.

Can CrowdStrike be a massive long-term cybersecurity winner?

Despite significant consolidation in the cybersecurity space over the last five years, it remains heavily fragmented. Unlike some other players in the cybersecurity space that are having to make big moves to adapt as artificial intelligence technologies reshape the cybersecurity landscape, CrowdStrike has had an AI-native business virtually since its inception. Its AI strengths should help it benefit from consolidation trends as customers look to save money by using cybersecurity providers that can provide complete, unified suites of services.

With a growing number of robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) devices expected to come online over the next five years, CrowdStrike's services should become increasingly valuable. Rather than disrupting CrowdStrike, the proliferation of AI agents should be a positive catalyst for its business.

Growth in CrowdStrike's addressable market is powered by rising demand for cloud security and identity protection services, increases in the number of connected endpoint devices, AI-driven threats, security information and event management needs, and other catalysts. Additional acquisitions will likely also expand its addressable market.

CrowdStrike has already made some acquisition moves this year, announcing that it plans to buy browser runtime security specialist Seraphic Security and identity-management solutions specialist SIGNL.

The cybersecurity giant estimates that it will post sales of $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion this fiscal year -- just a small fraction of the company's estimated $149 billion total addressable market for 2026.

Trading at roughly 92 times this year's expected earnings and 19 times expected sales, significant expected growth is already priced into CrowdStrike's stock -- but the company's strong competitive advantages and huge addressable market suggest that the company could keep delivering wins.

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Keith Noonan has positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.