This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Make Investors Richer by the End of 2026

Key Points

Hyperscalers are doubling down on their AI-related capital expenditures in 2026.

There's more to AI infrastructure budgets than GPUs and networking equipment.

As AI workloads get larger, GPU clusters need more memory chips to operate efficiently.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

We're just one month into 2026, and it's already looking like artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are set for another year of strong gains. As the hyperscalers continue to expand their data center capacity, investors understand that semiconductor stocks in particular stand to benefit.

The smartest investors are realizing that AI budgets are not just about buying GPUs and networking equipment anymore, though. With that in mind, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) looks like a top AI chip stock to buy for 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

AI's new bottleneck is memory and storage

According to a forecast from Goldman Sachs, big tech will spend over $500 billion on AI capex in 2026. If you only paid attention to the headlines, you'd think every penny of that was destined for the coffers of Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom. At this point, it seems like these three chip designers are announcing new deals or strategic partnerships practically every day.

Here's what most investors are overlooking: As more GPU clusters are built, AI developers are pushing their training and inference capabilities to the max. Those expanding AI workloads are facing bottlenecks when it comes to memory and storage.

Micron specializes in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips. Just to clarify how vital this niche of the chip realm is, consider that the company is forecasting that the total addressable market for HBM solutions will grow at a 40% compound annual rate over the next couple of years and reach $100 billion by 2028.

Considering Micron's trailing-12-month revenue isn't even half the value of the expected HBM market size, I think the company could be on the cusp of an epic growth arc.

Against this backdrop, and with demand for memory already well outpacing supply, Micron has plenty of leverage to raise prices for its memory and storage chips. As such, the company should be able to complement its revenue acceleration with healthy profit margins.

Is it too late to buy Micron stock?

Over the last year, Micron stock has skyrocketed by nearly 300%. In the wake of that type of gain, you might think it's too late to buy the stock.

While a rise of that magnitude in such a short time frame would generally leave a stock overbought, Micron is a rare exception to that principle.

Micron's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is considerably lower than those of other leading semiconductor businesses. Even after the stock's meteoric rise, Micron's valuation pales when benchmarked against other mission-critical chip players.

In 2026, the Wall Street analysts covering Micron expect its earnings per share to triple to about $33. Should the stock continue to appreciate and reach a forward P/E level of, say, 25 -- somewhat more in line with other indispensable chipmakers -- shares of Micron would double by year's end.

But don't focus too much on specific implied price targets. The bigger takeaway from this analysis is that Micron is poised for explosive growth both in 2026 and beyond, with both earnings growth and a valuation expansion apparently on the horizon. As such, buying its shares now with the intention to hold them for the long run should result in meaningful gains.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Goldman Sachs Group, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.