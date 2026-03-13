The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Sell-Off Created a Rare Buying Opportunity. Here Are 3 Stocks to Grab in 2026.

Key Points

After an IPO that quickly fizzled, Figma may finally be ready for a comeback.

Concerns about the role of Uber's AI technology have made this stock inexpensive.

A steep drop in The Trade Desk's stock price has created a favorable value proposition.

10 stocks we like better than Figma ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) has altered the destinies of numerous tech stocks, but the most notable effects appear to be on the software industry. The technology may have blown up some business plans, as AI allows companies to perform some software functions for a much lower cost. Consequently, many software stocks have fallen.

Nonetheless, many of these businesses are in a position to adapt and prosper as AI becomes more prevalent. Knowing that, investors may want to consider the emerging buying opportunities in these three SaaS stocks.

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1. Figma

Figma (NYSE: FIG) has built a collaborative tool designed for building websites, apps, and graphics in real time. It has increased efficiency, as all stakeholders can see changes as soon as participants make them.

Moreover, AI seems to have supplemented rather than replaced Figma. The technology provides a scaled-down free version of Figma. Also, AI-powered design tools can help users build sites faster, making it less likely that an AI engine will replace this tool.

Initially, demand soared for the stock after a failed merger attempt with Adobe led to an IPO in July that was initially successful.

However, the stock steadily sold off until just before the company announced its 2025 earnings on Feb. 18. In 2025, its $1.06 billion in revenue increased by 41% year over year. Also, with costs and expenses rising faster than revenue, its 2025 net loss of $1.25 billion rose from $732 million in 2024.

Still, despite the loss, the stock has moved higher, and likely for good reason. Figma estimates its revenue could eventually rise to $33 billion yearly, far above the aforementioned $1.06 billion. Furthermore, its 15 price-to-sales (P/S) ratio could have made its valuation more attractive, arguably making now the time to buy Figma stock.

2. Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies' (NYSE: UBER) software powers three transportation-related businesses, but it is the mobility (rideshare) segment that has caused investors the most concern.

The company's platform brings passengers and drivers together, and it is No. 1 in the world for this function. Also, it has partnered with several companies to take this service into the autonomous driving space. As more of these platforms use Uber to arrange rides, it could be bullish for the stock.

Nonetheless, AI has become a double-edged sword for the company. For one, it will likely replace human drivers in more cases. Additionally, it remains unclear whether autonomous vehicle companies will use Uber's platform or launch their own competing ones. Such concerns seem to have led to stock selling.

So far, the numbers do not reflect these worries. The number of trips was up 20% in 2025, leading to the revenue of $52 billion rising 18% above year-ago levels. Also, with operating income nearly doubling, Uber's financial situation appears to have improved.

Indeed, those improvements could slow as analysts forecast only a 12% revenue increase during 2026. Still, considering a forward P/E ratio of 22, the challenges are likely priced into the stock, likely making now an excellent time to buy Uber stock.

3. The Trade Desk

Investors who have not looked at The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) in a while may be surprised to see it talked about as a buying opportunity. The company has lost almost 80% in the last 16 months even as its ad-buying platform has driven considerable excitement.

The pain started after its Q4 2024 earnings report, which revealed that it had missed its own revenue estimate. Moreover, there was a botched rollout of its AI-driven Kokai platform. Also, ad platforms like Alphabet and Amazon increasingly became walled gardens, which further pressured the stock.

However, multiple sources stated OpenAI was in talks to partner with The Trade Desk to help sell ads on ChatGPT. This should reassure investors because such interest validates the company's role in AI.

Also, investors should not lose sight of the fact that its growth has continued. The company's $2.9 billion in revenue for 2025 rose by 18%, and its $443 million profit in 2025 grew by 13% amid a near-doubling of income tax expenses.

Admittedly, analysts predict revenue growth will slow to 13% in 2026, which could deter some investors in the near term. Nonetheless, the forward P/E of 14 probably prices such challenges into the stock, arguably making The Trade Desk stock a buy.

Should you buy stock in Figma right now?

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Will Healy has positions in The Trade Desk and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, Figma, The Trade Desk, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.