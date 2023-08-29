Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Revenue Is Soaring Toward $14 Trillion: 1 Surefire Index Fund to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to boost labor output across most industries. In fact, a study conducted by exchange-traded fund organizer Ark Invest concluded that automation tools could more than double the productivity of the average knowledge worker. That selling point could propel the value of the AI software market to $14 trillion by 2030, up from $1 trillion in 2021.

Investors eager to strike it rich by tapping into the growing demand for AI software should consider the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), especially as an add-on to a portfolio of stocks. Here's why.

The S&P 500 provides exposure to dozens of AI stocks

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF tracks the performance of the S&P 500, an index comprising 500 of the largest U.S. companies. Its constituents span the spectrum from value stocks to growth stocks, covering all 11 market sectors. That diversity makes the S&P 500 a good benchmark for the broader U.S. economy, which itself is a compelling investment thesis. The U.S. is objectively the largest economy in the world, and arguably the most innovative.

Building on that, many S&P 500 companies are incorporating artificial intelligence into their products. In fact, the trend is gaining momentum. About one-quarter of the S&P 500 mentioned AI during their March quarter earnings calls, but more than one-third of the S&P 500 discussed AI during June quarter earnings calls. Here are some of the more noteworthy examples:

The five companies discussed above collectively account for about 18% of the value of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and I would hazard a guess that all five will benefit from the AI boom. But no one knows for sure which companies will be winners and which will be losers, and that uncertainty makes the index fund strategy attractive.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF provides exposure to many of the most influential companies in the world, and some of those companies will undoubtedly see their share prices skyrocket amid surging demand for AI software and services. That means shareholders of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF are guaranteed to benefit from the AI boom on some level.

The S&P 500 has historically been a surefire investment

Growing demand for AI is but a bullet point in the broader investment thesis for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The bigger and more important reason to buy this ETF is something I just mentioned: The index fund offers exposure to many of the most influential companies in the world, and spreading capital across that group of companies has never failed to yield positive returns for patient investors in the past. The S&P 500 has been a profitable investment over every rolling 20-year period since its inception in 1957.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Trevor Jennewine has positions in Amazon.com, Nvidia, Tesla, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.