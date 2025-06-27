This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powerhouse Could Be Just Getting Started

Sound and voice add an additional layer to artificial intelligence (AI) that often seems to fly under the radar. However, make no mistake about it, voice AI technology presents a massive opportunity and is crucial to delivering AI to real-world, consumer-facing applications.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is among the leaders in this field, and its stock price has risen over 205% over the past three years, even as it still trades nearly 60% below its all-time high today. While the stock carries some risks, it's an AI powerhouse that could be just getting started.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Here's why the stock could be a huge long-term winner, and why investors should consider buying and holding the shares today.

Two reasons why SoundHound AI stands out in this competitive space

There's a bit more nuance to voice AI technology than a text prompt. It has an additional layer, where a model must hear sound, then translate it into machine language with the proper meaning and context, before analyzing it.

SoundHound AI was around long before the AI boom kicked off a few years ago. The company began in the automotive industry, where vehicle brands have used its voice AI for applications such as hands-free voice commands. Now, with the use cases rapidly expanding to include customer service agents, voice-based ordering, and others, the total addressable market is estimated to be $140 billion.

However, the space is highly competitive. There are several other voice AI companies, including multiple "Magnificent Seven" companies, who have voice AI baked into their broader offerings.

SoundHound AI may not be the largest player in the field, but it benefits from two distinct advantages.

First, the company specializes in voice AI. Often, a company that eats, sleeps, and breathes a single thing is better than a massive company that does hundreds of different things. Focus can be a powerful tool. Apple's years-long struggles with its voice assistant, Siri, illustrate that size doesn't always translate to success.

Second, SoundHound AI takes a neutral approach with its customers. It will white-label its technology, rather than force its logo on consumer-facing aspects of its customers' products and services. Its stance can make SoundHound AI a preferable partner for many brands, much like how The Trade Desk's independent platform appeals to brands in the digital advertising space.

Growth is red-hot, and the momentum could continue

One of the hurdles for a promising company like SoundHound AI is expanding beyond that initial, successful market niche. Fortunately, the company is expanding beyond the automotive industry and gaining traction in new market segments. It acquired voice AI company Amelia last summer to expand its footprint and now works with some of the leading restaurants, hotels, gyms, and other consumer-facing businesses.

Acquisitions always help juice growth, hence the big jump from $85 million in 2024 revenue to an estimated $159 million this year. Still, estimates for next year indicate roughly 27% revenue growth:

SoundHound AI is clearly growing, and the broader demand for AI could continue to provide the necessary tailwinds to sustain that growth, as long as the company continues to win business.

The stock's valuation is reasonable enough for the stock to shine over the long term

SoundHound AI's valuation is steep enough to make one pause. The stock trades at almost 25 times 2025 revenue estimates. That valuation isn't so high that it dooms the stock to underperform for years on end, but it does leave the company with a tighter margin for error. Growth must continue, and management must operate the business cleanly.

But if the company delivers on its revenue estimates and sustains similar growth beyond next year, the stock can grow into and beyond its current price tag.

SoundHound AI must continue to differentiate itself from larger competitors. That's not a given, which makes the stock a bit risky. Still, that's par for the course with most up-and-coming companies. If things go well, SoundHound AI's impressive voice AI technology and promising growth potential could yield lucrative rewards for investors over the coming years and beyond.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,731!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $945,846!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 818% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.