Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETF Shines in Portfolio Expansion, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Acquired 95,663 shares, an estimated $4.35 million trade based on average pricing for the quarter

Post-trade position: 101,103 shares, valued at $4.99 million

AIQ now represents 1.4% of the fund’s 13F AUM as of September 30, 2025, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

On November 4, 2025, Brown Wealth Management, LLC disclosed a buy of approximately $4.35 million in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) during the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2025, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated November 4, 2025, Brown Wealth Management, LLC increased its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 95,663 shares during the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The estimated value of this purchase, calculated using the average closing price from July 1 to September 30, totals roughly $4.35 million (based on the transaction value of $4,352,786 as reported in the 13F filing).

What Else to Know

This transaction raised AIQ to 1.4% of the fund’s 13F U.S. equity portfolio as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

VTV: $35.05 million (9.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VUG: $33.09 million (9.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

IVV: $31.77 million (8.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

BIV: $18.32 million (5.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MUB: $14.56 million (4.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of November 3, 2025, shares were priced at $53.56, up 45.0% over the past year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 26.6 percentage points.

The ETF’s annualized dividend yield stood at 0.12% as of November 4, 2025, with shares 3.89% below their 52-week high on the same date.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 3, 2025) $53.56 Dividend yield 0.12% 1-year total return 45.03%

ETF Snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking an index of companies involved in artificial intelligence and big data, aiming to capture growth from these transformative technologies.

The portfolio is non-diversified, investing in companies involved in artificial intelligence and big data.

The fund is structured as an ETF, providing liquidity and transparency.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence and big data innovation. It tracks an index focused on companies involved in artificial intelligence and big data.

With a significant asset base and strong one-year returns, AIQ offers institutional investors a way to access the AI and technology sectors through a liquid ETF structure.

Foolish Take

Brown Wealth Management's recent purchase of nearly $4.4 million worth of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) shares is a notable transaction. Here's why.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have skyrocketed over the past few years, with some names, like Nvidia and Palantir racking up huge gains.

However, the big question on many investors minds has been whether such an incredible run can continue. This purchase is another data point that suggests that institutional investors think the AI boom will continue.

The AIQ is an AI-focused ETF which lists among its top holdings AI giants like Tesla, Broadcom, Alphabet, and Oracle among others. Its performance has been solid, with the fund generating a total return of 34% year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 16%.

On the other side of the coin, the fund does have a hefty expense ratio of 0.68%, making it more expensive than the average ETF. Also, with its meager dividend yield of 0.12%, this isn't a fund for income-seeking investors. Finally, owing to its high concentration of tech stocks, the fund is susceptible to any correction in the tech sector.

In summary, this transaction indicates that institutional investors continue to show conviction in the ongoing AI revolution. However, this particular ETF isn't for every investor.

Glossary

13F filing: A quarterly report required by the Securities and Exchange Commission showing institutional investment managers' holdings of U.S. publicly traded securities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution or fund.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Non-diversified fund: A fund that invests in a limited number of companies or sectors, increasing potential risk and reward.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the investment's current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, showing excess return above the benchmark.

Index tracking: An investment strategy aiming to replicate the performance of a specific market index.

Institutional investor: An organization, such as a fund or pension, that invests large sums of money in securities and assets.

Portfolio: A collection of financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds, held by an investor or institution.

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Nvidia, Oracle, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.