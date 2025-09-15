This Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETF Has Outperformed the Market By 2.4X Since Inception and Only Holds Profitable Companies

Key Points AI is poised to be the biggest secular trend in many decades or even generations.

Buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) can be a less risky way to gain exposure to AI relative to buying individual stocks.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) holds the "Magnificent Seven" stocks: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.

For this article, I asked myself: Where would I start investing if I had less than $100 to invest?

An AI ETF that's concentrated and full of leading and profitable companies

This answer to my question popped into my head: I'd want a concentrated exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on leading and profitable companies heavily involved in artificial intelligence (AI), but with enough differences among themselves.

Why an ETF? Because I'd not want to put all my (investing) eggs in one basket.

Why AI? Because it's poised to be the biggest secular trend in many decades or even generations.

Why concentrated? Because I believe if investors are going to buy a very diversified ETF, they might as well buy the entire market, so to speak, and buy an S&P 500 index ETF. Indeed, buying an S&P 500 index fund is a good idea for many investors, and recommended by investing legend Warren Buffett. That said, over the long run, I think an AI ETF full of only leading and profitable companies will beat the S&P 500 index.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS): Overview

And bingo! There is such an ETF -- the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NYSEMKT: MAGS). It has seven holdings -- the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). This ETF closed at $62.93 per share on Friday, Sept. 12.

These megacap stocks (stocks with market caps over $200 billion) were given the Magnificent Seven name a couple of years ago by a Wall Street analyst due to their strong growth and large influence on the overall market. The name comes from the title of a 1960 Western film.

Two other main traits I like about this ETF:

Its expense ratio is reasonable at 0.29%.

It provides equal-weight exposure to the seven stocks. At each quarterly rebalancing, the stocks will be reset to an equal weighting of about 14.28% (100% divided by 7).

Since its inception in April 2023 (almost 2.5 years), the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF has returned 160% -- 2.4 times the S&P 500's 65.9% return.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS): All stock holdings

Stocks are listed in order of current weight in portfolio. Keep in mind the ETF is rebalanced quarterly to make stocks equally weighted.

Holding No. Company Market Cap Wall Street's Projected Annualized EPS Growth Over Next 5 Years Weight (% of Portfolio) 1 Year/ 10-Year Returns 1 Alphabet $2.9 trillion 14.7% 17.72% 55.9% / 677% 2 Nvidia $4.3 trillion 34.9% 15.00% 49.3% / 32,210% 3 Apple $3.5 trillion 8.8% 14.13% 5.6% / 812% 4 Tesla $1.3 trillion 13.4% 13.81% 72.3% / 2,270% 5 Amazon $2.4 trillion 18.6% 13.30% 22% / 762% 6 Meta Platforms $1.9 trillion 12.9% 13.16% 44.3% / 725% 7 Microsoft $3.8 trillion 16.6% 12.76% 20.3% / 1,250% Overall ETF N/A Total net assets of $2.86 billion N/A 100% 40.5% / N/A N/A S&P 500 N/A N/A N/A 19.2% / 300%

All these companies are profitable leaders in their core markets, and heavily involved in AI. Nvidia produces AI tech that enables others to use AI, while the other companies mainly use AI to improve their existing products and develop new ones.

Alphabet's Google is the world leader in internet search. Its cloud computing business is No. 3 in the world, behind Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. The company also has other businesses, notably its driverless vehicle subsidiary, Waymo. (You can read here why I believe Nvidia is the best driverless vehicle stock.)

Nvidia is often described as the world's leading maker of AI chips -- and that it is. But it's much more. It's the world leader in supplying technology infrastructure for enabling AI. It's also the global leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) for computer gaming.

Apple's iPhone holds the No. 2 spot in the global smartphone market, behind Samsung. However, it dominates the U.S. market. The company's services business is attractive, as it consists of recurring revenue and has been steadily growing.

Amazon operates the world's No. 1 e-commerce business and the world's No. 1 cloud computing business. It also has many other businesses, notably its Fresh and Amazon Prime Now (Whole Foods) grocery delivery operations.

Meta Platforms operates the world's leading social media site, Facebook, as well as Instagram, Threads, and messaging app WhatsApp.

Microsoft's Word has long been the world's leading word processing software. Word is part of Microsoft Office, a suite of popular software for personal computers (PCs). Its Azure is the world's second-largest cloud computing business.

Tesla remains the No. 1 electric vehicle (EV) maker, by far, in the U.S. despite struggling recently. In the first half of 2025, China's BYD surpassed Tesla as the world's leader in all-electric vehicles by number of units sold. CEO Elon Musk touts that the company's robotaxi and Optimus humanoid robot businesses will eventually be larger than its EV sales business.

In short, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF is poised to continue to benefit from the growth of artificial intelligence. Technically, it doesn't have a long-term history. But if it had existed many years ago, it's easy to tell that its long-term performance would be very strong because the long-term performances of all its holdings have been anywhere from great to spectacular.

