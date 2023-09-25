News & Insights

Artificial heart maker Carmat says it will miss sales target, could run out of cash

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

September 25, 2023 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

Sept 25 (Reuters) - French artificial heart maker Carmat ALCAR.PA on Monday said supply issues meant it would miss its previously announced full-year sales target and warned it could run out cash by the end of October.

"During the first half of 2023, the production ramp-up we were anticipating was significantly disrupted by supply issues," CEO Stephane Piat said in a press release. "Due to the lack of a sufficient number of devices, we were late in generating the demand from hospitals."

Carmat in February confirmed it was targeting full-year sales of between 10 million and 13 million euros ($10.6 million to $13.8 million).

The company reported first-half sales of 0.6 million euros on Monday and forecast a further 4 million to 6 million euros in the second half. While the company did not explicitly say by how much it could miss its target, the second-half forecast points to full-year sales of between 4.6 million and 6.6 million euros.

Carmat said it had a cash position of 23.8 million euros at the end of June and was actively exploring a number of financing options as it might run out of cash at the end of October.

It received non-dilutive financing of 13.2 million euros in April within the “France 2030” plan, at which time the company said it had sufficient cash through mid-October.

($1 = 0.9425 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.