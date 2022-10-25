Artificial heart maker CARMAT gets regulatory approvals to resume sales

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French medical devices company CARMAT ALCAR.PA said it had received the necessary regulatory approvals to resume commercial implants of its Aeson artificial hearts product and would resume sales soon.

"We will be resuming implants very soon and moving forward at a measured pace as we continue building our inventory of implantable prostheses, and ensure all patients are suitably monitored," Chief Executive Stéphane Piat said in a statement.

