Artificial heart maker CARMAT gets regulatory approvals to resume sales

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

French medical devices company CARMAT said it had received the necessary regulatory approvals to resume commercial implants of its Aeson artificial hearts product and would resume sales soon.

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French medical devices company CARMAT ALCAR.PA said it had received the necessary regulatory approvals to resume commercial implants of its Aeson artificial hearts product and would resume sales soon.

"We will be resuming implants very soon and moving forward at a measured pace as we continue building our inventory of implantable prostheses, and ensure all patients are suitably monitored," Chief Executive Stéphane Piat said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters